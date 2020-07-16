/
1 bedroom apartments
9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, NY
Middletown
39 W Main Street
39 West Main Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
Newly renovated second floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. All NEW! Spacious 1 bedroom units that features a new kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new floor & cabinets.
Middletown
24 North Street
24 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
675 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED DOWNTOWN APARTMENTS! 6th floor 1 bedroom apartment in the downtown of City of Middletown. Over sized 1 bedroom with plenty of closet space. Open floor from living room to kitchen.
Middletown
101-103 Wickham Avenue - 103-2
101 Wickham Ave, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
103 Wickham Avenue - Apt 2. 1 OR 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment. Center room can be used as Dining Room, Office or another Bedroom. Upgraded Kitchen - new stainless steel appliances and new cabinets 1st Floor Apartment with rear porch access.
Middletown
312 North Street
312 North Street, Middletown, NY
1 Bedroom
$995
600 sqft
MIDDLETOWN RENTAL! 1 bedroom/1 bath in downtown Middletown!! Enter into a spacious living room followed by a eat-in kitchen with plenty of storage space. 1 full tiled bath and closet space.
Results within 1 mile of Middletown
28 Allen Drive
28 Allen Drive, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
636 sqft
If you are looking for privacy in the Minisink area than this is for you! Cute 1 bedroom home with room for small office set back off the road with a good size yard and small deck off the back which is perfect for your morning coffee! This is a
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Scotchtown
65 Poplar Lane
65 Poplar Lane, Scotchtown, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,475
750 sqft
This 2nd level 1 Large bedroom w/ den-storage, is move in ready.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Chester
Knollcrest Village
300 Knollcrest Ln, Chester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Welcome to Knollcrest Apartments! Our beautifully landscaped community is close to NYC transportation and convenient to shopping and restaurants. Please call today to make Knollcrest Apartments your new home!
90 Sullivan Street
90 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
7076 sqft
- Top Quality Renovations to 1 bedroom apartment in apartment building. Has - New flooring, bathroom, kitchen, lighting. All new finishes throughout the apartment & the building. Metered for electric, off-street parking, 1 year lease.
62 State Street
62 State Street, Otisville, NY
1 Bedroom
$900
580 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 1BDRM/1BATH in the village of Otisville! Only 15 minutes from Middletown. Updated spacious 1 bedroom, large eat-in kitchen with new counters and appliances. Washer/dryer combo included for your convenience.
