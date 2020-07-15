21 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with balconies

City Guide for Middle Island, NY

Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.