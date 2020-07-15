21 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with balconies
Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.
Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Middle Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.