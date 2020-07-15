Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:10 PM

21 Apartments for rent in Middle Island, NY with balconies

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
83 Fairview Circle
83 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath lower unit Dining Room/Living Room, Kitchen (granite countertops), CAC, Natural Gas Heat, Washer/Dryer and walk out patio! MUST SEE!

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
5 Cathedral Ct
5 Cathedral Court, Middle Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
3500 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful home this summer away from noise and crowd. Salt water pool, big deck and yard is waiting for you. Call to schedule appointment 718-737-6597

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 01:03 AM
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
246 Fairview Cir
246 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautifully Updated 2nd Floor 2 Bed With Sunset Balcony, Corner Unit, Efficiency Kitchen, Formal Dining Area,Living Room With Sliders To Balcony, Bedroom, Full Bath With Laundry, Master With 1/2 Bath.
Results within 1 mile of Middle Island

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors
Results within 5 miles of Middle Island
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,374
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
$
21 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
9 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Coram
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Selden
9 Alden Way
9 Alden Way, Selden, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
This house is a beautiful well kept furnished 5 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms and 1/2 bathroom. House features a full kitchen, 2 refrigerators, air conditioning, washer/dryer, living room, with nicely landscaped yard and large patio.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Shirley
448 Lucerne Avenue
448 Lucerne Avenue, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
harp ranch in desirable location just minutes to the LIE. Built in 1992, this 1,300 square foot home sits on a large, level lot perfect for entertaining.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Medford
34 Bloomington St
34 Bloomington Street, Medford, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lg home in lovely Country Point development,4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, FLR & DR, Eik, Family Rm, 2 car garage, front porch and over sized driveway. 1 month security, first month, brokers fee to be paid by tenant.....

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridge
51 Panamoka Trail
51 Panamoka Trail, Ridge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1264 sqft
This delightful home located in Ridge, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. This home comes with a driveway and attached garage alongside a spacious front yard filled with greenery.
Results within 10 miles of Middle Island
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
6 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,591
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,682
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
161 Units Available
Centereach
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,413
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
2 Units Available
Port Jefferson
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,768
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Centereach
16 Wildwood St
16 Wildwood Street, Centereach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Amazing and close to all. Washer/dryer and patio. Central AC, own thermostat> Kitchen has dinning area, Beautiful layout, lots of closets.50 inch TV in living room. Private parking.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Wading River
8 Maple Road
8 Maple Road, Wading River, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pride of Ownership shows throughout this well maintained Home located in N. Wading River.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Port Jefferson
109 E Broadway
109 East Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Classic Circa Home in the heart of Port Jefferson Village offers some of the most spectacular views of Port Jefferson Harbor and Long Island Sound..

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Mastic
101 Franklin Avenue
101 Franklin Avenue, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
THREE BEDROOMS , TWO FULL BATHS , HUGE DECK ( 16X26 ) CAC, ALL NEW , ALL UTILITIES INC.
City Guide for Middle Island, NY

Ancient history: Even if you're not a caveman -- and let's hope you're not -- you can still walk the same ground the earliest ancestors walked in Middle Island. An ancient glacier hole formed during the Ice Age created the local Artist Lake, a freshwater lake stocked with all kinds of species of fish. So even if you don't want to live like you're in the Ice Age, you can still catch your own dinner just like they did.

Whether geographical history grabs you or not, this quaint little dot on the map is steeped in tons of tradition and pioneer history. Middle Island is a neat little burg located in Suffolk County, the fourth most populated county in the state of New York. This landlocked piece of real estate claims an 8.3-square-mile chunk of geographic landscape, albeit as a census-designated place (CDP) and not a bona fide, incorporated city, town or village. This little landscape makes up the entire central and eastern portion of "Long Island," a suburban stretch of seacoast-lined beauty that's just a hop, skip and a jump from New York City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Middle Island, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Middle Island renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

