RENT $1400 PER MONTH AND $1400 SECURITY DEPOSIT CREDIT AND EMPLOYMENT REFERENCES A MUST LOOKING FOR VERY QUIET PROFESSIONAL WITH STEADY JOB AND WHO WILL NOT BE AT HOUSE MUCH. SOMEONE WHO NEEDS A QUIET BEDROOM/ FULL SHARED BATH AND A BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD PLUS KITCHEN AND LAUNDRY INCLUDED ALSO FULL CABLE TV AND STREAMING SERICES ANDY 631 697 6289