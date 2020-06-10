114 Elmwood Drive

Amenities
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.5 Bath W/ Office, finished Basement w/ custom sauna, 2-story height Foyer, 33ft ceilings,family room w/ coffered detail, quality materials & workmanship. Custom Mill work throughout. Open concept Floor Plan. Dramatic Master Suite w/2 custom closets. Magnificent paver grounds, giving center stage to an in-ground salt water pool. Outdoor kit and fireplace. Virtual Tour: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/BkYUCmZy1PH1vD5p1uL8NV9