Melville, NY
114 Elmwood Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

114 Elmwood Drive

114 Elmwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

114 Elmwood Drive, Melville, NY 11746
Melville

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
sauna
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
sauna
Exquisite brick colonial in Country Pointe. Located on half Acre of flat land w/luscious green lawns & specimen plantings.Boasts 6 Bdrm,5.5 Bath W/ Office, finished Basement w/ custom sauna, 2-story height Foyer, 33ft ceilings,family room w/ coffered detail, quality materials & workmanship. Custom Mill work throughout. Open concept Floor Plan. Dramatic Master Suite w/2 custom closets. Magnificent paver grounds, giving center stage to an in-ground salt water pool. Outdoor kit and fireplace. Virtual Tour: https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/BkYUCmZy1PH1vD5p1uL8NV9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Elmwood Drive have any available units?
114 Elmwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Melville, NY.
What amenities does 114 Elmwood Drive have?
Some of 114 Elmwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Elmwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
114 Elmwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Elmwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 114 Elmwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melville.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive offer parking?
No, 114 Elmwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Elmwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 114 Elmwood Drive has a pool.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 114 Elmwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Elmwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Elmwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Elmwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
