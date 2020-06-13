Apartment List
/
NY
/
manorhaven
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

63 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Manorhaven, NY

Finding an apartment in Manorhaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
24 Manhasset Avenue
24 Manhasset Avenue, Manorhaven, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Beautiful oversized 2 bedroom 2 Bath with private entrance and private large balcony, Living Room, Dining Room, washer and dryer in unit. Pet friendly with landlord approval.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Manorhaven
1 Unit Available
6 Dunes Lane
6 Dunes Lane, Manorhaven, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,050
Completely renovated large 3 bedroom,Kit,LR,DR,Office/den ,with all new appliances. New Washer/Dryer Pvt Use of backyard. Pets included with landlords approval. Garage option with extra fee. close to park,beach. Pet friendly with landlord approval.
Results within 5 miles of Manorhaven
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Great Neck
15 Units Available
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,815
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Cove
46 Units Available
Harbor Landing
350 Herb Hill Road, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,644
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,745
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,659
1117 sqft
Located within Garvies Point, Harbor Landing’s amenity-rich residences offer a modern, comfortable, waterside lifestyle with the parkland and promenade just outside its doors.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck Gardens
1 Unit Available
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
200 S Middle Neck Road
200 South Middle Neck Road, Nassau County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1600 sqft
This bright large coop has bright living room ,master bedroom suite with full bathroom and closet. 2 additional full bedrooms and bathrooms. plus an office space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
23 Schenck Avenue
23 Schenck Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,003
Great Neck. Closets Galore In This Newly Updated 2nd Floor Xl 1 Bedroom Apartment. Bright And Sunny. Pet Friendly, Supers On Site, Laundry In Building. Best Location, 1/2 Block From The Lirr On Lovely Tree-Lined Residential Street.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck
1 Unit Available
215 Middle Neck Road
215 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Great Neck. Large 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Duplex Apt In European Style Co-Op Development Located At The Mid Point Between Great Neck's Old And New Villages. Features Beautiful Combo Kitchen, Updated Bath, Hardwood Floors, And Washer/Dryer In Unit.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
13 Welwyn Road
13 Welwyn Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
Great Neck. Second Floor 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt In Gn South School District (Saddle Rock Elem). Xl Living Areas And Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly. Resident Supers, Renovated Laundry Rooms.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Russell Gardens
1 Unit Available
160 S Middle Neck Road
160 South Middle Neck Road, Russell Gardens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Great Neck. Newly Renovated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Apt With Eastern And Southern Exposures In Gn South School District. Renovated Kitchen With Granite Counter-tops. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Great Closet Space. Laundry In Basement, Super On Site.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Great Neck Plaza
1 Unit Available
1 Portico Court
1 Portico Court, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
spacious and lovely, renovated 1 br 1.
Results within 10 miles of Manorhaven
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Garden City
12 Units Available
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
$2,378
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,599
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown New Rochelle
103 Units Available
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,911
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown New Rochelle
32 Units Available
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,622
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Glen Cove
17 Units Available
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
$2,290
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,760
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown New Rochelle
8 Units Available
The Printhouse
165 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,938
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,066
1048 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Mineola
4 Units Available
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,295
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Wood Works
550 Halstead Avenue, Harrison, NY
Studio
$1,725
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
On the border of Rye, this quiet, private, 36-unit boutique community is the first building built in downtown Harrison in over 30 years, and features contemporary design.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 05:13pm
Downtown New Rochelle
2 Units Available
The Lombardi
11 Park Pl, New Rochelle, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1090 sqft
“The Lombardi” is named for the town of Guardia Lombardi, in Avellino, Italy. The town was built between 595 and 600 A.D. by warriors from southern Sweden.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
513 Richbell Rd B
513 Richbell Road, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1 Bedroom in Larchmont Acres! - Property Id: 239630 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
472 Gramatan Ave 1EE
472 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Co-op Rental in Fleetwood - Property Id: 213417 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Side
1 Unit Available
630 Gramatan Ave GRB
630 Gramatan Avenue, Mount Vernon, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedroom in Fleetwood! - Property Id: 267301 Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, we will be now only be accepting appointment requests and applications online.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Manorhaven, NY

Finding an apartment in Manorhaven that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Manorhaven 2 BedroomsManorhaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManorhaven 3 BedroomsManorhaven Apartments with Balcony
Manorhaven Apartments with GarageManorhaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManorhaven Apartments with ParkingManorhaven Apartments with Pool
Manorhaven Apartments with Washer-DryerManorhaven Dog Friendly ApartmentsManorhaven Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYPort Chester, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYOld Westbury, NYByram, CT
Freeport, NYIsland Park, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYBay Park, NYHicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYCos Cob, CTEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology