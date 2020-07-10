/
apartments with washer dryer
115 Apartments for rent in Manhasset, NY with washer-dryer
Manhasset
21 Bayview Court
21 Bayview Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2 Bedroom Townhouse Convenient to all
Manhasset
84 Marjorie Court
84 Marjorie Court, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1596 sqft
Completely Renovated Mint 2 Bedroom 2.
Manhasset
26 Locust Place
26 Locust Place, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Lovely 1st floor apartment. New kitchen, new bath, fireplace, finished basement. Deck in the rear. Parking spot in the garage and 1 in driveway.
Manhasset
148 Hillside Avenue
148 Hillside Avenue, Manhasset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
walk to town, school, and train, offstreet parking for 2 cars Subject to tenant financial & background check applicant responsible fro fees
Manhasset
484 Plandome Road
484 Plandome Road, Manhasset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Apartment located in the heart of Manhasset's Plandome Road. Second floor walk up, one bedroom apt, eat in kitchen with quartz countertops, living room, ample closet space, full bath and washer/dryer. Hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Manhasset
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,070
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
North Hills
30 Aldgate Drive
30 Aldgate Drive East, North Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$8,500
4538 sqft
Magnificent 'B' Model On Approx 1/2 Acre With Master Suite On Main Level. Modern Custom Spacious Eik W/Top Of The Line Appliances, New Baths, All New Moldings, And Hw Flrs. Spacious Lr/Dr. W/Fpl, O'size Family Rm W/Bar.
Thomaston
10 Linden Street
10 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1100 sqft
15 min walk to LIRR Great Neck Station. Close to Northern Blvd, easy access to buses. 2 bed 1 full bath. Spacious attic, can be used as home office or a living area. Plenty of storage space in attic and garage. Kid friendly backyard.
North Hills
34 Windsor Gate Drive
34 Windsor Gate Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Beautiful townhouse is The Gates community. New appliances in kitchen with Granite counters. Spacious Master Suite with 2 Walk-Ins and master bath. Updated full bath in hallway. Convenient to highways.
Thomaston
17 Linden Street
17 Linden Street, Thomaston, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17 Linden Street in Thomaston. View photos, descriptions and more!
Great Neck Plaza
38 Knightsbridge Road
38 Knightsbridge Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Great Neck. Diamond Condition Top Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Apartment With Custom Kitchen With Maplewood Cabinets & Granite Counter-tops, Italian Tile, Stainless Steel Appliances.
North Hills
109 Dove Hill Drive
109 Dove Hill Drive, North Hills, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,650
2700 sqft
Estates II - Desirable North Shore Gated Community With 24/7 Security. Living Room With High Ceilings & Door To Back Patio, Formal Dining Room, Spacious Eik, 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Private Quiet Location. Pool, Tennis, Gym & Clubhouse.
Great Neck
9 Wimbleton Ln
9 Wimbleton Lane, Great Neck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,975
1850 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful, expanded ranch in heart of Great Neck Village with hardwood floors, updated kitchen and cac. Has a large, sun filled family room open to kitchen. Park district privileges including pool, parks, ice skating, waterfront park with boating.
Roslyn
1006 Mill Creek N
1006 Mill Crk N, Roslyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,600
Roslyn. Brand new townhouse model located in downtown Roslyn with elevator, luxury upgrades in floors, appliances, lighting, all finishes.
Great Neck Plaza
55 S Middle Neck Road
55 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
New Construction! Huge two bedroom apartment with a balcony located at the heart of downtown Great Neck. Great Location, One Block to Long Island Train Station and Bus-stop. Washer/Dryer In Unit, Saddle Rock elementary and Option for High School
Great Neck Plaza
2 Wyngate Place
2 Wyngate Place, Great Neck Plaza, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome To This Builder's Stone/Brick Tudor. This House Offers A Foyer, Over-sized Living Room, Formal Dining Room And A Custom Kitchen With Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counter-tops.
Great Neck
23 Johnstone Rd
23 Johnstone Road, Great Neck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sunny Renovated Col-Mid-Block Quiet Cul-De-Sac; Formal Lr W/ Wood-Burning Fireplace, Formal Dr W/Cathedral Ceiling; Granite Eik,Top Of Line Cabinets/Appliances & Radiant Heated Floors; Den/Office & Add. Bedroom On 1st Floor.
Great Neck Gardens
20 Vista Hill Road
20 Vista Hill Road, Great Neck Gardens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,200
Gorgeous 1 family home in the North Great Neck School district for rent. Utilities paid by tenant. Small pets allowed. Tenant to pay commission of one month's rent.
Great Neck Plaza
5 Grace Avenue
5 Grace Avenue, Great Neck Plaza, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Neck. Great Neck's Newest Luxury Doorman Rental Building.In Top Central Location Built With The Finest Of Finishes. Be The First To Live In This Magnificent Building W/ Roof Deck,Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garage Parking, Gym And More!
Flower Hill
102 Boulder Road
102 Boulder Road, Flower Hill, NY
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
Spacious expanded ranch in the heart of Flower Hill. 5 Bedroom,3 full Bath includes Master suite, LR W/Frpl,FDR,Kitchen with Separate Bfast Nook, LG Family Rm,Private Backyard W/ patio.
Results within 5 miles of Manhasset
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
Bayside
80-34 223 Street
80-34 223rd Street, Queens, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,250
1700 sqft
Introducing Beautiful, Sun-drenched, Well Maintained Tudor for rent on a manicured 7500 sq ft lot. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen is being updated and will have new appliances.
Bayside
209-34 41 Avenue
209-34 41st Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful Duplex unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms - Large Living Room ~ Formal Dining Room ~ Hardwood Floors ~ Updated Kitchen ~ Garage ~ Driveway ~ Washer & Dryer ~ Large Lower Level Den/Family Room ~ Private Backyard ~ Easy Access to the LIRR
