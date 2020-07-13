/
apartments with pool
88 Apartments for rent in Mamaroneck, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
24 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,539
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
539 Bleeker Avenue
539 Bleeker Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY
5 Bedrooms
$9,000
3149 sqft
Impressive 5 bedroom rental w/inground pool in Mamaroneck's prestigious Orienta features modern amenities in a timeless home.
Results within 1 mile of Mamaroneck
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
117 Webster Ave FIRST
117 Webster Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1200 sqft
HARRISON NY 117 WEBSTER AVE PRIVATE 2 FAMILY - Property Id: 294033 LARGE 2-3 BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT FOR RENT 1 BLOCK FROM TOWN POOL 8 MINUTES WALK TO METRO NORTH TRAIN STATION HARRISON AVE SCHOOLS HARRISON HIGH SCHOOL REAR YARD , PEAR TREES
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
82 Ellsworth Ave 1st Floor
82 Ellsworth Avenue, Harrison, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bdrm 1st Floor Apt., Walk to Train/Town - Property Id: 197863 Beautiful, Incredibly Spacious First Floor Apartment in the desired Town of Harrison.
Results within 5 miles of Mamaroneck
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
10 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,255
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
85 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
360 Huguenot
360 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$2,200
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,730
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1079 sqft
360 signifies more than just the address. With stunning views of the Long Island Sound, Westchester County and the Manhattan Skyline - 360 degrees of beautiful views surround these quality homes of high design.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
26 Units Available
Downtown New Rochelle
Halstead Station
255 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY
Studio
$1,538
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,262
1121 sqft
A 25-story high-rise building houses luxurious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Within walking distance to the New Rochelle Transit Station, where commute to NYC is less than 30 minutes.
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
The Light House
120 N Pearl St, Port Chester, NY
Studio
$2,070
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Named The Light House to pay homage to the history of Port Chester, this new boutique 50 home community provides a hip and modern alternative for those looking to live and play in Port Chester’s burgeoning restaurant scene.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 Martine Avenue
4 Martine Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1125 sqft
This bright 2br 2baths apartment is a Commuter's Dream! Just 2 blocks to White Plains train station! The apartment is a corner unit facing southeast.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
238 Osborn Road
238 Osborn Road, Harrison, NY
4 Bedrooms
$13,500
3800 sqft
Wonderfully spacious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home set on an attractive 1 acre in sought after Sterling Ridge.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
281 Garth Road
281 Garth Road, Eastchester, NY
Studio
$1,350
550 sqft
Attractive and spacious studio apartment available for rent in doorman building with lovely courtyard views. Features an updated kitchen, spacious dressing room. Laundry available on every floor. Free parking with Garth Road permit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10 Plymouth Road
10 Plymouth Road, Harrison, NY
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
7500 sqft
FOR RENT 15k A WEEK OR FOR 3 WEEKS AT 45K. (AUGUST 1-22.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
35 N Chatsworth Avenue
35 North Chatsworth Avenue, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1364 sqft
Enjoy treetop views from this magnificent, impeccably renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath unit in Larchmont's premier full-service Carlton House.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
7 Ironwood Lane
7 Ironwood Lane, Harrison, NY
6 Bedrooms
$9,500
3007 sqft
Elegantly appointed for entertaining which has been carefully remodeled to preserve its vintage style. Huge flagstone patio. Heated inground pool with large pool house. Tennis court has been completely redone to enhance your outdoor enjoyment .
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
1344 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Residence Park
18 Shady Glen Court
18 Shady Glen Court, New Rochelle, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1525 sqft
Newly Renovated Condo For Rent. Take in Long Island Sound water views and stunning sunrises in this thoughtfully renovated Condo with all high end finishes and a private terrace that overlooks the marina. Tile floors are all radiant heat.
Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
440 Monterey Avenue
440 Monterey Avenue, Pelham Manor, NY
7 Bedrooms
$10,000
7685 sqft
Come home to a peaceful sanctuary on a coveted corner in Pelham Manor just six blocks from the 29-minute train to NYC.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
Results within 10 miles of Mamaroneck
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
20 Units Available
Glen Cove
Avalon at Glen Cove
1100 Avalon Sq, Glen Cove, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,348
992 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1301 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Pratt Boulevard/Route 107, with easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Amenities include on-site pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets and dishwasher.
