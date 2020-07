Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Absolutely Beautiful 2 Bedroom Home in Lake Lincolndale that is Ready to Move into!! You will Love this Home with Large, Gorgeous Updated EIK with Granite, Large Living Room, & 2 Large Bedrooms PLUS Den/Office & HUGE Playroom/Storage Area on 2nd Level! Updated Bath, Basement Has Lots of Storage & HUGE Detached 2 Car Garage! Beautiful Patio, Large Property, Excellent Location...Just the Perfect Rental!!! You Will Love the Lake Lincolndale Community!!!