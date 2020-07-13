158 Apartments for rent in Lido Beach, NY with parking

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
28 Cheltenham Street
28 Cheltenham Street, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Updated Beach side Home in Private Beach Community- 3 Br, 1 Bath , Living room w/Fireplace,Kitchen, Wood Floors Lovely Grounds, Out Door Shower, Deck

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
750 Lido Boulevard
750 Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
three bedroom two bath with large terrace pool parking private beach

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
135 Greenway Rd
135 Greenway Road, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$50,000
2700 sqft
Lido Beach South!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 3 And A Half Bath Home Has Been Totally Renovated In 2006.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
86 Sands Court
86 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
2500 sqft
A Lido Beach Summer Awaits!! Come Move Right In And Enjoy Living The Lido Beach Life! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Makes For The Perfect Escape. Situated On An Oversized Park Life Lot, This Home Is Perfect For Out Door Living.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
105 Pacific Blvd
105 Pacific Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Brand new renovated 1 bedroom minutes away from the beach. the apartment was fully gutted and everything will be band new. kitchen with stone counters, wood flooring, window ac, new energy star windows and large deck.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
20 Franklin Boulevard
20 Franklin Boulevard, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
No Broker Fee! Lovely one bedroom with ocean views from the balcony. Water is included. Off Street Parking on first come first serve basis. Laundry on the premises. Bike room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
101 Harding Avenue
101 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Mint Condition, Huge Beachside Apartment, Located Just Steps From One Of Long Island's Most Pristine Beaches & Surfing Spots.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
The Canals
719 E Park Avenue
719 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Adorable spacious 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath- Pet Friendly-Freshly Painted,New Windows, Parking For Two Cars And Shared Use Of Yard!

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Top of the Line!Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
Beautiful, renovated and spacious luxury doorman two bedroom 2 bath apartment with formal dining room, a terrace and stunning direct ocean views. Many closets and storage including walk-in.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End North
36 Forester Street
36 Forrester Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2339 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3 bath Cape on the Canal with dock, bulkhead and large yard. Master bedroom with full bath. Garage. Storage.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
513 Shore Rd
513 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Mint large 2 story apartment across the street from the ocean! 3Brs, 2Bths,huge loft area. W/D in unit,CAC,frpl, private entrance, 1 car Garage. No smoking, no pets

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
121 Cleveland Avenue #House
121 Cleveland Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1600 sqft
Beautiful renovated expanded cape on a wide lot. Mint condition with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flrs. Perfect Beach home with 4 beds and large rooms for dining and family time. Outdoor shower and side deck.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East End South
655 E Walnut Street
655 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Upper Sunny 2 large BR;Large Front Breezy Porch;full Bath-Separate Stall Shower;Formal dining room;EIK-Granite, SS Appliances; Washer/Dryer; HW floors;Lot of Closets;Private Driveway & Garage; Close to Beaches,Stores and Restaurants;Tenant pays
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,745
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,995
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
51 Plainfield Ave
51 Plainfield Avenue, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 1st. floor apartment. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bath. Lots of closets. Washer/Dryer in basement. 2 car parking in driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lido Beach, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lido Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

