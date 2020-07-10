Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 2:09 AM

125 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
260 Central Avenue
260 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1422 sqft
Luxurious Condominium With 5 Star Amenities, 3rd Floor, 2BR, 2.5 Bath Apt In Elevator Bldg, LR/DR, Wood & Granite Kitchen W/Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Island, Terrace, Washer/Dryer, Beautiful Eye To Detail. Parking & Storage Included.

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
Lawrence
284 Central Ave
284 Central Avenue, Lawrence, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Desirable 1st Floor Freshly Painted Large 1 Bedroom Junior, Closets Galore, Intercom Security, Easy Access to Laundry Room, Lots of Street Parking & Registered Parking Available for a Fee.
Results within 1 mile of Lawrence

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hewlett Neck
940 Smith Lane
940 Smith Lane, Hewlett Neck, NY
6 Bedrooms
$8,900
Magnificent 6 Bedroom Home. Formal Dining Room, New Eat-In Kitchen W/High End Appliances & Cabinets, Large Living Rm & Den, 3 Car Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Sd#14. 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Fabulous MBR Suite W/New Bathroom & So Much More.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
30 Arizona Ave
30 Arizona Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
SPECTACULAR 3BR, 2.5 BATH -NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - OCEANVIEW- WESTERN EXPOSURE 2- SUN FILLED DECKS...

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
31 Virginia Avenue
31 Virginia Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Whole House August $14000 Diamond Condition West End 2 Bdrm, 2 Full Baths On Wide Beach Block. Kit Features, S.S. Appl & Granite Countertops. First Floor Has 9 Ft Ceilings, Recessed Lighting & Hrdwd Floors.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Inwood
8 Walnut Rd
8 Walnut Road, Inwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find The inspiration In Nature Live Close To Its Calmness And Be Fascinated by Its Strength And Unending Power Of The Sea. Live Close To The Sea To Sleep To The Sound Of The Lapping Waves As They Calm The Nerves From The Pressures Of City Life.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
823 Peninsula Boulevard
823 Peninsula Boulevard, Woodmere, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,000
Spacious 6 Bedroom Home, LR W/Vaulted Ceilings & Fplc, Oversized Den W/Fplc, Lg Family Rm, CAC, 5 Bedrooms On One Level, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
404 Pearsall Avenue
404 Pearsall Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,250
Bright & Sunny Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath, Renovated Apt W/Full Finished Basement, Large Eik W/Quartz Countertops, Dishwasher, Gas Stove, Washer/Dryer, Gleaming HW Floors, Use Of Yard, Close To RR, Shopping & Houses Of Worship.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
123 Cayuga
123 Cayuga Avenue, Atlantic Beach, NY
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
Magnificent home in the heart of Atlantic Beach. Brand new renovation from top to bottom. State of the art kitchen with hardwood cabinetry, stone counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodmere
302 Longacre Avenue
302 Longacre Avenue, Woodmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Elevator Building. It's A Coop So It Requires Board Approval. Government Subsides Accepted. Handicap Access Thru Ramp On The Side Of The Building. Walk To Lirr.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
833 Central Avenue
833 Central Avenue, Queens, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Doorman, Shabbos Elevator,Large 1 Bedroom w/huge Foyer, Lots of Closets, Hardwood Floors, freshly painted, Laundry facility on the first floor, parking available

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
74 Brookline Avenue
74 Brookline Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
East Atlantic Beach Prime location, private beach community, Eff Kitchen, Dinette, Living room, Full Bath, Bedroom, Bedroom w/room off bedroom (baby room, office etc), tenant pays portion of utilities, porch, street parking

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
310 Roselle Avenue
310 Roselle Avenue, Cedarhurst, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
Updated & Newly Painted 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Colonial W/Finished Basement, Enclosed Front Porch, Garage & Beautiful Yard.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
530 Hudson Ave
530 Hudson Place, Cedarhurst, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Spacious Unit In Condo Bldg, W/W Carpet, Galley Kitchen, LR/DR Combo, 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Indoor Parking Spot Included. Elevator Bldg, Washer/Dryer On The Floor. Garbage Disposable On Floor. Bedroom Wall Mirrored.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
515 W Hudson Street
515 West Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Long Beach Beautiful Westholme Area, large 6 room apartment, Open living room with fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen, cathedral ceiling, front balcony, 3 large bedrooms. private washer/dryer, private garage and driveway.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
105 Ohio Avenue
105 Ohio Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
rendy and Lively West End with Garage Parking! Upper 3 Bed,Full Bath,EIK,L-shape Dinning Area,Fron Porch,Side Porch,Outdoor shower,Storage room for bikes, HWFlrs, share use of W&D, a lot of closetsEnjoy friendly beach community!Easy commute to the

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westholme South
611 W Broadway
611 West Broadway, Long Beach, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Location Location. This one bedroom rental is close to the west end s shop and restaurants and is one mile from the LIRR. Across from the Long Beach Boardwalk and beach.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Atlantic Beach
116 Albany Boulevard
116 Albany Boulevard, Atlantic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,750
Beautiful Summer Rental! 2-Bed, 1.5 Bath Unit Is Minutes To The Atlantic Ocean, Boardwalk, Beach Clubs, & Highway Access. Nice New Interior Unit With Parking, Electric Fireplace & Patio With Barbecue Area. Come Live By The Beach This Summer!

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1490 Beech St
1490 Beech Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,750
Excellent Rental beach house in great location! 4 br,2.5 bths on large beachside property.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Cedarhurst
739 Chestnut Street
739 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
Townhouse, TRUE 3 BEDROOM UNIT, 2 nd floor with street access, Central Air, 3 Large Bedrooms, 2 New Bathrooms, Hardwood Floors, New Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Stainless Steel appliances, Washer & Dryer in unit, Garage parking $95/month

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
38 Clayton Ave
38 Clayton Avenue, East Atlantic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$15,000
GORGEOUS One Bedroom Summer Rental on a Desirable Beachside Block in East Atlantic Beach!! Feachers include: Large Living Room Dining Room With Hardwood Floors Throughout-Small Office Area-Updated Kitchen with Stainless Steele Appliances and

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
West End
99 Wisconsin Street
99 Wisconsin Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Absolutely Picture Perfect New Construction Summer Rental! Features: Sunny Open Layout, Gorgeous Kitchen W/Ss Appliances & Granite Counters & Island, Lr W/ Fireplace, Dining Area, Large Front Deck, 3 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Stunning Wood Flooring

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Far Rockaway
11-20 foam place
11-20 Foam Place, Queens, NY
Studio
$3,750
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious basement Studio, 1 bathroom, Living room, eat-in kitchen , Smart TV, Free wifi and internet. One king size bed and a sofa couch bed. Beautiful get away couple of minutes away from Far Rockaways 11km beach boardwalks.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lawrence, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lawrence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

