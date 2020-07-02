All apartments in Larchmont
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

1815 Palmer Avenue

1815 Palmer Avenue · (914) 953-6020
Location

1815 Palmer Avenue, Larchmont, NY 10538

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit BB · Avail. now

$2,150

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office or exercise), huge walk-in-closet w/custom shelving, beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, crown moldings. Garden-Style building with fitness center and full time super on site. Gas (heating & range), electric and water included in rent. Co-op board approval required. No pets or smoking in unit. Enjoy all Village of Larchmont has to offer - just steps to train - a commuter's delight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have any available units?
1815 Palmer Avenue has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1815 Palmer Avenue have?
Some of 1815 Palmer Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Palmer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Palmer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Palmer Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Larchmont.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Palmer Avenue offers parking.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have a pool?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1815 Palmer Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1815 Palmer Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
