1815 Palmer Avenue

Sunny, quiet, very spacious 1BD ground floor apt in The Colony, completely redone, stylish open plan kitchen/dining w/custom cabinetry, corian countertops, gourmet gas range and high-end fixtures, large LR, oversized entrance foyer (great for office or exercise), huge walk-in-closet w/custom shelving, beautiful hardwood oak floors throughout, crown moldings. Garden-Style building with fitness center and full time super on site. Gas (heating & range), electric and water included in rent. Co-op board approval required. No pets or smoking in unit. Enjoy all Village of Larchmont has to offer - just steps to train - a commuter's delight!