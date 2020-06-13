/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:49 AM
16 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake Carmel, NY
1 of 1
Last updated June 2 at 01:20am
1 Unit Available
13 Dunwoodie Road
13 Dunwoodie Road, Lake Carmel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 Dunwoodie Road in Lake Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lake Carmel
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
47 Duke Drive
47 Duke Drive, Carmel Hamlet, NY
Also for Sale - $575,000. Owner will consider rent with an option to buy too! Room to spread out both Inside & Out! Close to Train & Highways. This inviting Center Hall Colonial is immaculately kept! Two-Story Entry Foyer w/lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Lake Carmel
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
85 Washington Road
85 Washington Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2429 sqft
Pristine home, just sanitized, vacant and ready to occupy. Virtual showings(agent walks through with showings via cell phone) as allowed by current guidelines.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5 Putnam Avenue
5 Putnam Avenue, Brewster, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1350 sqft
Walk to train and shops. 5 minutes to 684, very convenient location for commuters. Charming older duplex, 2 level home with new kitchen and bathroom. Living room, kitchen, dining room, plus 3 bedrooms on second floor.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
13 CRESCENT DR
13 Crescent Dr, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
832 sqft
Welcome to Whaley Lake & this charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath, lake-community cottage. Just cross the street & it is steps down to a serene shore to boat, swim, fish, kayak, or paddle board.
Results within 10 miles of Lake Carmel
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
10 Units Available
Avalon Somers
49 Clayton, Yorktown Heights, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
1437 sqft
Luxurious community includes state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck and BBQ area. Apartments include washers and dryers, walk-in closets, and central A/C and heating. Located in historic Westchester County close to I-84.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
53 Friendly Road
53 Friendly Road, Putnam County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1848 sqft
Move in Ready !!! Also For Sale.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
168 Finch Road
168 Finch Rd, Westchester County, NY
Amazing property and location on North Salem trail system.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
188 Titicus Road
188 Titicus Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1599 sqft
Phenomenal views of Titicus Reservoir and distant North Salem countryside. Beautifully sited 1930's Farmhouse with recently renovated Den and full Baths. Kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
42 Brady Brook Farm Road
42 Brady Brook Farm Road, Dutchess County, NY
GET OUT OF THE CITY AND INTO YOUR PRIVATE COUNTRY OASIS! NOT FOR SHORT TERM LEASE Drive the tree lined splendor to home in the private community of Brady Brook Falls .
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
150 June Road
150 June Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
837 sqft
Charming Cottage on estate beautifully maintained. 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath.Renovated Kitchen & Bath. Foam insulation. Central Air. Beautifully landscaped .Patio. Washer/Dryer. Tenant pays utilities, owner pays plow and landscape. 1 Car Garage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
14 Kendall Drive
14 Kendall Drive, Putnam Lake, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Beautifully renovated single family home with Putnam Lake rights just 1 block away. Enjoy this rental home that provides new laminate flooring with some warmly carpeted flooring as seen in pictures.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
86 VICTORIA DR
86 Victoria Drive, Dutchess County, NY
Beautiful 4 bedroom rental home in Poughquag with expansive vista views and a luxurious master suite. Home also features a home office for all your work-from-home needs.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12 DOVE CT
12 Dove Court, Dutchess County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1700 sqft
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME IN THE HEART OF BEEKMAN,STUNNING CONDITION,MOVE RIGHT IN AVAILABLE JUNE 15TH ,HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED SPACIOUS MODERN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM,NICE DINING ROOM.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
86 Warrington Round
86 Warrington Round, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1707 sqft
Gorgeous newer unit in sought-after "Rivington" by Toll Brothers. No pets, no smokers, subject to satisfactory credit check and references, many upgrades and beautiful finishes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10 Moorland Drive
10 Moorland Drive, Danbury, CT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2040 sqft
Brand New 3 Bedroom Townhome in Rivington. Open Floor Concept. Custom Kitchen with Upgrades Includes Granite Counters.Sliders to private Patio. Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout Main Level. Spacious UL Master Bedroom w/Full Bath.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Stamford, CTYonkers, NYNorwalk, CTNew Rochelle, NYDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYStratford, CTShelton, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYPort Chester, NY
Ossining, NYDarien, CTMamaroneck, NYNanuet, NYElmsford, NYTarrytown, NYEastchester, NYMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYWestport, CTRye, NYScarsdale, NY