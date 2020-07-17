All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:08 AM

19158 Watertown Center Loop Road

19158 County Road 165 · (315) 788-7171
Location

19158 County Road 165, Jefferson County, NY 13601

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1328 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors. Sunlit filled living empty open staircase and heated sunroom . Most windows replaced . Large tiled bath up and 3 bedrooms all with hardwood floors . Pull down attic storage. Full basement. Natural gas heat washer dryer . Central AC , 2 car garage, large double lot with storage building. Located at city edge with “County feel” .1 year lease , reference required, pets upon approval , (breed limit and size restrictions) Will be available to rent June 1, 2020. Showings TBD due to quarantine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have any available units?
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have?
Some of 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road currently offering any rent specials?
19158 Watertown Center Loop Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road is pet friendly.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road offer parking?
Yes, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road offers parking.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have a pool?
No, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road does not have a pool.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have accessible units?
No, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19158 Watertown Center Loop Road has units with air conditioning.
