19158 Watertown Center Loop Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Charming Craftsmanship style 3 Bdrm, 1 bath Colonial. Original plus updates to include oak kitchen. Formal dining with HW floors arched doorways , unique wainscoting- bead board foyer w/ French doors. Sunlit filled living empty open staircase and heated sunroom . Most windows replaced . Large tiled bath up and 3 bedrooms all with hardwood floors . Pull down attic storage. Full basement. Natural gas heat washer dryer . Central AC , 2 car garage, large double lot with storage building. Located at city edge with “County feel” .1 year lease , reference required, pets upon approval , (breed limit and size restrictions) Will be available to rent June 1, 2020. Showings TBD due to quarantine.