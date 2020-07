Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments clubhouse e-payments online portal

Everything you need to enjoy community-style living is nearby! Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park apartments is conveniently located within walking distance of the picturesque Thompson Park and Zoo, neatly tucked away in a charming neighborhood.



Make Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park your North Country home and experience all the shopping, restaurants, and activities that Watertown and the Fort Drum area have to offer! Enjoy book clubs and kids fun at the local library, family amusement at the YMCA, and the farmer’s market just minutes away!



Parkstead Watertown at Thompson Park offers all the apartment and community amenities you and your family could ask for.