INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on. Move right into this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a large flat yard! This home has original wood floors throughout, a large eat-in kitchen, office, marble bathroom with heated floors, as well as a washer/dryer. Vacant and easy to show!