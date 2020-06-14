22 S Eckar Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family. Updated kitchen is convenient to an outdoor patio which is ideal for summertime grilling and relaxing. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is just a short walk to shopping, schools, and the train which is then as little as 41 minutes to Grand Central. Minutes to public transportation and major roads. Sorry but no pets or smoking allowed. 700 FICO score is required.