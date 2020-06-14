All apartments in Irvington
Find more places like 22 S Eckar Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvington, NY
/
22 S Eckar Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:47 AM

22 S Eckar Street

22 South Eckar Street · (914) 318-6766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvington
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22 South Eckar Street, Irvington, NY 10533

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Plenty of space for a large family wanting Irvington schools. Very conveniently located 4-bedroom, 2-bath apartment in the heart of the village. Two full baths and a second, separate entrance make this home ideal for an extended family. Updated kitchen is convenient to an outdoor patio which is ideal for summertime grilling and relaxing. Located on a cul-de-sac, this home is just a short walk to shopping, schools, and the train which is then as little as 41 minutes to Grand Central. Minutes to public transportation and major roads. Sorry but no pets or smoking allowed. 700 FICO score is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 S Eckar Street have any available units?
22 S Eckar Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22 S Eckar Street have?
Some of 22 S Eckar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 S Eckar Street currently offering any rent specials?
22 S Eckar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 S Eckar Street pet-friendly?
No, 22 S Eckar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvington.
Does 22 S Eckar Street offer parking?
Yes, 22 S Eckar Street does offer parking.
Does 22 S Eckar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 S Eckar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 S Eckar Street have a pool?
No, 22 S Eckar Street does not have a pool.
Does 22 S Eckar Street have accessible units?
No, 22 S Eckar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22 S Eckar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 S Eckar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 S Eckar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 S Eckar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 22 S Eckar Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Irvington 2 BedroomsIrvington 3 Bedrooms
Irvington Apartments with ParkingIrvington Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Irvington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Englewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJGlen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJ
Airmont, NYHastings-on-Hudson, NYHarrison, NYPort Washington North, NYManhasset, NYSleepy Hollow, NYKings Point, NYWoodbury, NYWest Haverstraw, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity