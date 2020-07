Amenities

parking microwave internet access refrigerator

Spacious One Bedroom and Living Room w/Full Bath and Private Entrance in a lovely home. Plenty of closet space and featuring a large bay window for natural sunlight! Enjoy privacy in a secluded and peaceful area, just off of major roadways. All Utilities are included, tenant is responsible for internet/tv service. NO kitchen - Tenant may install a mini-refrigerator and microwave. Tenant is subject to background check (non-refundable $19.95 paid by applicant) and income verification. First month's rent, security deposit and broker's fee (one month) to be paid by tenant.