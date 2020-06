Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

WELCOME TO THIS TRANQUIL HOME WITH WALLS OF GLASS & SPECTACULAR VISTA VIEWS OF THE SOUND,SAND CITY & LOYD HARBOR.THIS LIGHT& BRIGHT HOME WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS OFFERS 5 BED AND 3.5 BATHS AND LARGE ROOMS/CAN BE AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. EACH FLOOR OFFERS MASTER BEDS W/VISTA VIEWS ON EACH FLOOR/150 FT OF OF PRIVATE BEACH/70 FT DECK ON BEACH. SO PEACEFUL AND PRIVATE ITS LIKE BEING ON VACATION EVERYDAY!! A MUST SEE TO BELIEVE HOME!! CALL FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING!!