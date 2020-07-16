Apartment List
71 Apartments for rent in Hartsdale, NY with gyms

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
50 E Hartsdale Avenue Unit 6A
50 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
883 sqft
Minutes walk to Hartsdale Train Station - Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom 6th-floor penthouse condo 875 square feet Features Include: GE Profile stainless steel kitchen appliances Granite kitchen countertops Kitchen cabinets with soft close

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
68 E Hartsdale Avenue
68 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,900
850 sqft
Commuters dream! 10 min walk to Hartsdale train station, 30 min to Grand Central.
Results within 1 mile of Hartsdale

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
300 High Point Drive
300 High Point Drive, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1283 sqft
This Spacious 2Br-1.5 Bath features 2 Terraces-One off the Living room and the other off the Dining Area-New Energy Efficient Windows-2 Walk in Closets and Double Closet-Assigned Parking from the back plus Plenty Parking for 2nd Car or Guest Parking.

1 of 36

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
100 High Point Drive
100 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
1283 sqft
Designer Renovated Unit-Views! Custom Eat in Kitchen (Granite Counter, Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Insert Backsplash and Custom Designed Baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
962 sqft
Contemporary loft style apartment in a classically beautiful converted school house building on a quiet tree lined street. Large 1 bedroom & 1 1/2 baths. New Bamboo hardwood floors, high 13 ft.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Club Way
20 Club Way, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
1915 sqft
Relocators Wanted! Your opportunity to reside in the Edgemont section of Hartsdale, minutes from the Hartsdale Metro North and a 35min train ride to GCT has arrived.
Results within 5 miles of Hartsdale
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,194
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,612
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
$
17 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
12 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,135
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,220
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
8 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,890
892 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,430
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,062
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:37 AM
7 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,455
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,824
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Quarry Place
64 Midland Pl, Tuckahoe, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,291
1267 sqft
At Quarry Place at Tuckahoe we offer spacious one- and two- bedroom apartment homes that feature stylish, top-of-the-line features and finishes. Elevated by an impressive collection of amenities, this is a home designed for the lifestyle you love.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Yonkers
701 Ridge Hill Blvd Unit 5L
701 Ridge Hill Boulevard, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,350
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Condo in Ridge Hill - Property Id: 314483 Bright modern 1 bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Newly renovated kitchen with custom back splash. Bathroom has been newly renovated.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
25 Rockledge Avenue
25 Rockledge Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,400
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful open-floor plan unit with serene balcony views in this luxury condo complex with Concierge & Guarded Gatehouse. This unit has been painted; carpets cleaned which are a neutral color. Beautiful Granite Counter-tops in Kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
50 Columbus Avenue
50 Columbus Ave, Tuckahoe, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Unit with 9' ceilings at The Tower Club, located just minutes from Tuckahoe Metro North Train Station (approx. 32 minutes to Grand Central Station).

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
809 sqft
BIG!!!REDUCUCTION!!! Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue,

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Hartsdale, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Hartsdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

