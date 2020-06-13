/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:56 AM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Greenport, NY
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
515 4th Street
515 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Perfect year round getaway in West Dublin. Comfortable, roomy, super clean, within short distance to bay beach, Village of Greenport, Mitchell park and transportation. Relax in your peaceful back yard with in-ground pool.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1450 sqft
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
47 Washington Avenue
47 Washington Avenue, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$13,000
1800 sqft
Newly renovated and expanded 1920's bungalow with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and filled with plentiful amounts of natural light.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
307 Fourth Street
307 4th Street, Greenport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
Call The Historic Maritime Village of Greenport Home. Reserve this Vintage West Dublin Craftsman style home, and explore the charms of North Fork living. Moments to bay beach. Kitchen with granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
317 South Street
317 South Street, Greenport, NY
Look No Further! Adorable 4 Bedroom Summer Rental In Historic Greenport Village. Easily Access All The Amenities That Village Life Has To Offer, Restaurants, Shops, Beaches, Wineries, Museums, And More!
Results within 1 mile of Greenport
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
340 Westwood Lane
340 Westwood Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Home with Family Room, Deck and a Memorable Community Long Island Sound Beach Less Than 1/2 Mile Away. Labor Day to End of September $7,000 or $2,000 Per Week with Two Week Minimum. Winter Rental $3,000 Per Month
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
675 Champlin Place
675 Champlin Place, Greenport West, NY
Stem to Stern triple Mint Renovation of the Historic Youngs-Coyle Farmhouse. Bright, Airy, Open Plan with All Modern Conveniences Yet Steeped in Old World Charm. Large gunite Pool added 2019 to Complete the Perfect Greenport Get Away Package.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport
1 Unit Available
73355 Main Road
73355 Main Road, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Sunny Daze - Rent A Taste Of The East End. Stunning 3BR Colonial On 1.3 Acres For Up To 8 Guests! Beautifully Updated Bathroom & Eat-In Kitchen W/SS Appliances & Granite Countertops. Spacious Living Room. Family Room W/Queen Sleeper.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
905 9th Street
905 9th St, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
This home has had a total renovation from the studs. Everything is new. This North Fork property is just a stone throw from Greenport Village. The home offers excellent vacation potential, and is a terrific, convenient summer retreat.
Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
Greenport West
1 Unit Available
1075 Inlet Ln
1075 Inlet Lane, Greenport West, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
So Very Close To A Beautiful Bay Beach! 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths. 2 Large Decks And A Nice Yard. July - $5,500 Or $1,800 Per Week With Two Week Minimum. Or 8/18/19 To Labor Day (9/3/19) For $3800 Or $2,000 Per Week With Two Week Minimum
Results within 5 miles of Greenport
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
Rented to Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
1305 Hiawathas Path
1305 Hiawathas Path, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
Laughing Waters Ranch with a beautifully landscaped.35 private yard with patio, Playset, fire pit, gas grill. Walk to Private Association Beach. This charming 3 bed, 2 bath has a Master suite, cac and a large den which overlooks a beautiful yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
695 Rogers Road
695 Rogers Road, Southold, NY
Room for all in this classic 5BR Beixedon classic Dutch Gambrel. 150' to Southold Bay. Swimming, fishing, kayaking or sailing just a stone's throw from your waterview deck.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
1605 N Parish Dr
1605 North Parish Drive, Southold, NY
Seasonal Rental, June through the Fall. $10,000/week, $35,000/mos, 2 week minimum. Beautiful waterfront property on Peconic Bay. Beach, boating and swimming at your doorstep.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Orient
1 Unit Available
38195 E Main Road
38195 Main Rd, Orient, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2100 sqft
Enjoy the summer in charming Orient Point. Sunny & spacious expanded ranch features 3 BR, 1.5 baths, Eat in kitchen, formal dining & living rooms, office and large den with sleeper. Sliders to wrap deck facing fenced yard with country views.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
Limited Summer 2020 left, only Aug 16th to Sept 5th: $14,000. Southold Summer Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Video: https://bit.ly/OBH2020b Open plan first floor living / dining room and screened in porch.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Southold
1 Unit Available
55480 County Rd 48
55480 North Road, Southold, NY
Available after Labor Day 2020.
