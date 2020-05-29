All apartments in Greenport
24 Beach Road, Greenport, NY 11944
Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage. Located on a unique peninsula with a private sandy beach on one side and your own private dock on the other, the location offers the ability to paddle board, kayak, sail or boat to any of the village docks and alternatively is a short ride to the heart of Greenport Village. In addition to having two screened in porches, bedroom, kitchen and full bathroom, the home has a washing machine and dryer, two large overhead fans and the solar panels on the roof can fully charge an electric vehicle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Beach Road have any available units?
24 Beach Road has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 24 Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
24 Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 24 Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenport.
Does 24 Beach Road offer parking?
No, 24 Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 24 Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Beach Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Beach Road have a pool?
No, 24 Beach Road does not have a pool.
Does 24 Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 24 Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Beach Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
