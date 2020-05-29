24 Beach Road

Amenities

Take in exquisite views of the bay and Greenport Harbor from this light filled and hip beach cottage. Located on a unique peninsula with a private sandy beach on one side and your own private dock on the other, the location offers the ability to paddle board, kayak, sail or boat to any of the village docks and alternatively is a short ride to the heart of Greenport Village. In addition to having two screened in porches, bedroom, kitchen and full bathroom, the home has a washing machine and dryer, two large overhead fans and the solar panels on the roof can fully charge an electric vehicle.