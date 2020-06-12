All apartments in Grand View-on-Hudson
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

36 River Road

36 River Road · (914) 261-5851
Location

36 River Road, Grand View-on-Hudson, NY 10960

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition. State of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, magnificent bath with subway tiles, washer/dryer and central air, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom on the second floor with open loft concept. Plenty of closet space, bedroom and living room wired for wall mounted TV's, some storage included. Enjoy your private front porch, use of the small yard behind cottage and assigned parking spot. Plenty of reasons to work from home or easy commute to NYC or Westchester, close to all shops, and the finest restaurant's that Piermont and Nyack have offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 River Road have any available units?
36 River Road has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 River Road have?
Some of 36 River Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 River Road currently offering any rent specials?
36 River Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 River Road pet-friendly?
No, 36 River Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grand View-on-Hudson.
Does 36 River Road offer parking?
Yes, 36 River Road does offer parking.
Does 36 River Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 River Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 River Road have a pool?
No, 36 River Road does not have a pool.
Does 36 River Road have accessible units?
No, 36 River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 36 River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 36 River Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 36 River Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 36 River Road has units with air conditioning.
