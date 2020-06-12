36 River Road

Amenities

Start you day waking up to breathtaking sunrises in this stunning Hudson River waterfront cottage. This cottage has been meticulously designed and is in move in ready condition. State of the art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, magnificent bath with subway tiles, washer/dryer and central air, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bedroom on the second floor with open loft concept. Plenty of closet space, bedroom and living room wired for wall mounted TV's, some storage included. Enjoy your private front porch, use of the small yard behind cottage and assigned parking spot. Plenty of reasons to work from home or easy commute to NYC or Westchester, close to all shops, and the finest restaurant's that Piermont and Nyack have offer.