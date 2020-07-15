/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Garden City South, NY
1 Unit Available
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City South
Verified
7 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,956
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
31 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,390
1203 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
13 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1384 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Verified
5 Units Available
Valley Stream
The Hawthorne
125 S Cottage St, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1286 sqft
On Cottage and Jamaica in Southwest Nassau. Short walk to LIRR. Granite counters, steel appliances, hardwood floors, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with parking, elevator, in-unit laundry, extra storage, and courtyard.
Verified
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
1211 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
9 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,042
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
$
6 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Verified
10 Units Available
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,680
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
83-17 241 Street
83-17 241st Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
Duplex 2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent in the Heart of Bellerose! The Unit Features Bright Living Room, Spacious 2 Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen, Windowed Bathroom, Brand New Hardwood Floors Throughout the unit And Ample Closet Space.
1 Unit Available
Mineola
147 Main Street
147 Main Street, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1680 sqft
Recently built Luxury Building. Penthouse unit with 1680 sq ft of living space. Laundry in unit. 40 foot balcony w/ French door access. Cherrywood Kitchen,Granite Countertops, SS appliances with Harwood floors.
1 Unit Available
North Hills
218 Gosling Hill Drive
218 Gosling Hill Road, North Hills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
3481 sqft
Most sought after gated Condo community. Estates I, 2 Bd.Rm 3 Bath ranch. Full finished walk out lower level. New insulation & LED high hats in the high ceilings. Sky light in owners bath. Deck in back and huge private gated court yard in front.
1 Unit Available
Glen Oaks
26910 Grand Central Parkway
269-10 Grand Central Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1173 sqft
Have it All!! Brand new rental. This absolutely breathtaking showplace boasts award winning eat in kitchen with state of the art appliances. Two designer baths including jacuzzi and enlarged custom shower. 2 full bedrooms with extra closets.
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
2000 Royal Court
2000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,500
1940 sqft
North Hills. Fabulous Penthouse residence previously a model unit. 2 bedroom 2.5 bath corner residence, South East exposure. Features windows all around. Private balcony off the living and dinning room.
1 Unit Available
Mineola
101 Lincoln Avenue
101 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
sponsor unit, no board approval. Large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom well maintained corner apartment with terrace. laundry in building. lots of closets including 2 large walk ins. close to LIRR, shopping, restaurants,Winthrop and the courts..
1 Unit Available
East Rockaway
237 Marina Pointe Drive
237 Marina Pointe Dr, East Rockaway, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1300 sqft
Lovely 2 BR 2 Bth Unit, wood floors, W/D, 2 Parking Spots (covered) CAC, Liv Rm, Kit , Din Area
1 Unit Available
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
1 Unit Available
Bellerose Floral Park
244-36 85th Ave
244-36 85th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
First Floor of a Two Family House with 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room. Close to Hillside Ave. Access to All Major Highways. School District #26.
1 Unit Available
Garden City Park
17 Central Ave
17 Central Avenue, Garden City Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1314 sqft
Totally redone with open concept. Hardwood floors, new windows, new kitchen, new baths, Hi-Hats, Large Queen- size bedrooms, lots of closets, Large basement for storage, Lite and bright. Good size yard.
Results within 10 miles of Garden City South
Verified
8 Units Available
Great Neck
Avalon Great Neck
240 E Shore Rd, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,805
1176 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters, ice makers and in-unit laundry. Enjoy a pool and barbecue area on site. Easy access to I-495. Near Lake Success Park Golf Club.
Verified
2 Units Available
Central District
Avalon Towers
10 W Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,985
1353 sqft
Oceanfront one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extravagant amenities such as a sauna, heated pool and private garage. Located within close proximity to JFK airport and Long Island Railroad.
Verified
10 Units Available
Far Rockaway
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
Coastal community on the edge of Queens and Long Island, an easy train ride from the heart of the city. Spacious residential apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, separate dining rooms and remodeled kitchens.
1 Unit Available
Central District
125 E Broadway
125 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Luxury High Rise Building Located In The Heart Of Long Beach, Ny Seconds To The Beach And Minutes To Lirr. South Facing, Large 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, Pvt Laundry, Gas Fireplace, Wood Floors, Ample Closets, Private Deck & Beautiful Oceanviews.
1 Unit Available
Great Neck
8 Pilvinis Drive
8 Pilvinis Drive, Great Neck, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
Pet-Friendly 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Whole House Rental W/Fenced-In Yard In Great Neck North. Cac On Main Level. Large Unfinished Basement Perfect For Storage. Washer/Dryer Hookup. Close To Renowned Gn North Middle & High School.
