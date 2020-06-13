Apartment List
/
NY
/
freeport
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:57 AM

132 Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Freeport
1 Unit Available
190 W Merrick Road W
190 West Merrick Road, Freeport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,875
Sunny bright large one bedroom unit with a balcony. Located convenient to all. Parking on site, first come first served, or on street. Washer/dryer each level. Living room and bedroom carpeted. Two wall air conditioners.
Results within 5 miles of Freeport
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Garden City
8 Units Available
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
West Hempstead
8 Units Available
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,615
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Rockville Centre
27 Units Available
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,805
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
17 Units Available
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,709
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,297
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,732
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Garden City
13 Units Available
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,655
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,526
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,580
2002 sqft
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Oceanside
1 Unit Available
140 Atlantic Avenue
140 Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Beautiful large spacious townhouse, Eat in Kitchen, Living Room w/ FP, Dining Room, 1/2 Bath, WI Laundry Rm, deck w/ Gas BBQ, Master Bedroom w/ Full large Bath, Stall Shower and separate Tub, WI Closet, Bedroom, Bedroom Full Bath, Full finished

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
854 E Broadway
854 East Broadway, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
This is a very bright, large and spacious junior 4. The balcony is over sized and has views of NYC + a partial ocean view. There is a full bathroom + a half bath. Stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
120 Mitchell Avenue
120 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Summer Rental!Available August 1 through September 2!Beachside Location!Immaculate and Beautifully Decorated Upper 3Bed,2Full Modern Baths Unit,(King bed,Queen&Double pullout)Brand New Open Eik,Top of the Line Workmanship!LR

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Salisbury
1 Unit Available
1983 Salisbury Park Drive
1983 Salisbury Park Drive, Salisbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,590
Gorgeous Fully Renovated Expanded Ranch Is Located In The Desirable Salisbury Park Across From The Scenic Golf Course And Has East Meadow Schools! Brand New Kitchen With High-End Appliances Incl A Viking Stove-Top, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Bosch

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Furnished Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3k or year round 4K RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
145 Inwood Avenue
145 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Excellent Summer or WINTER rental Call for Summer options) Furnished Seasonal Getaway Steps To Beach/Ocean View Deck With Yard And Location/Location/Location..Available June/July & August Also some winter months available..

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Point Lookout
1 Unit Available
111 Inwood
111 Inwood Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
Mint Brick Cape With 1/2 Block To Ocean / 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Deck Plus Additional Shower And Porches/Sun Deck... Available For Summer Rental 2020 June $8K ...July 13K ...August 15K

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
651 Shore Road
651 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
*New Floors Just Put In!* Magnificent Bright Newly Renovated Townhouse Condo With Cathedral Ceilings. Brand New Kitchen! 3 Bedroom And 2 Full Baths. Large 2 Car Garage.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
87 Sands Ct
87 Sands Court, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
Amazing Summer Rental! Mint Condition Sprawling Expanded 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Colonial on Extra Wide Estate Grounds.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lido Beach
1 Unit Available
44 Buxton Street
44 Buxton Street, Lido Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$48,000
Beautiful, Newly Built Single Family Residence Located In The Quiet, Private Beach Community of Lido Dunes.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End North
1 Unit Available
546 E Hudson Street
546 East Hudson Street, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Long Beach East End Year Round Rental Charming 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Upper Unit With Extra Room for Guest Room or Home Office, Living Room With Fireplace, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Porch and Private Entrance.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
845 E Walnut Street
845 East Walnut Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beachside Yearly Rental In The East End! This Second Floor Apartment Features 1 Bed And 1 Full Bath, New Wood Flooring, Huge South Facing Deck On The Upper Level, Lovely Backyard And Short Distance To The Beach, Transportation, Golf LIRR...

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Lynbrook
1 Unit Available
114 Atlantic Avenue
114 Atlantic Avenue, Lynbrook, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
One of a kind, beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo, with a large terrace and storage unit. Tons of natural light, perfect for entertaining. Great layout and well kept. Blue Ribbon Lynbrook School district #20.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
111 Mitchell Avenue
111 Mitchel Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1000 sqft
Duplex Home with Open Layout in The President street section of Long Beach side location! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths. Updated Kitchen, bathrooms, a terrace and 1 car Garage. Located on a beach block.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
East End South
1 Unit Available
700 Park Avenue E
700 East Park Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
Fabulous Summer Rental - Beach time is here Rent one month or two or the entire summer, your choice ... 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Garden City South
1 Unit Available
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Garden City
1 Unit Available
100 Hilton Avenue
100 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,600
Move-in ready. Completely renovated unit features open kitchen w/high end stainless appliances & new, efficient vent for cooktop, marble baths, hardwood floors, custom moldings & recessed lighting.
City Guide for Freeport, NY

Freeport is home to the Nautical Mile, the best example of a waterside strip you'll find east of anything. A huge festival is held every June, and when residents of New York City and Long Island aren't bringing money into the town during this festival, residents can enjoy the historic strip by having a nice dinner seated next to the waterfront.

Freeport is a gorgeous little village with a population around 43,000. It's often referred to as a commuter town, since most individuals who live there actually travel outside of the village to go to work. Honestly though, who wants to live by their job anyway? The village's historic roots run deep with written historical records dating back to the 1640s. It may have lost its colonial nickname of the "Great South Woods," but it surely kept the "great" part. And if you know how to play your cards right, you can call Freeport home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Freeport, NY

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Freeport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Freeport 2 BedroomsFreeport Apartments with Balcony
Freeport Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NY
Rockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Garden City, NYIsland Park, NYEast Farmingdale, NYWoodmere, NYEast Rockaway, NYNorthport, NYBay Park, NY
Hicksville, NYNew Hyde Park, NYWestbury, NYWest Babylon, NYMount Vernon, NYLynbrook, NYRye, NYBayville, NYGreat Neck Plaza, NYFranklin Square, NYOyster Bay, NYHewlett, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New YorkColumbia University in the City of New York
Vaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology