132 Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY with balcony
Freeport is home to the Nautical Mile, the best example of a waterside strip you'll find east of anything. A huge festival is held every June, and when residents of New York City and Long Island aren't bringing money into the town during this festival, residents can enjoy the historic strip by having a nice dinner seated next to the waterfront.
Freeport is a gorgeous little village with a population around 43,000. It's often referred to as a commuter town, since most individuals who live there actually travel outside of the village to go to work. Honestly though, who wants to live by their job anyway? The village's historic roots run deep with written historical records dating back to the 1640s. It may have lost its colonial nickname of the "Great South Woods," but it surely kept the "great" part. And if you know how to play your cards right, you can call Freeport home. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Freeport renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.