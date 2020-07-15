220 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Freeport, NY

/
1 Unit Available
Freeport
99 Colonial Ave
99 Colonial Avenue, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Fully Renovated, new kitchen with new cabinet, new granite countertops all new appliances, new bathrooms, , new floors, doors, roof, new hot water heater, new boiler.
1 Unit Available
Freeport
531 Ray
531 Ray St, Freeport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1400 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath Waterfront Condo. Finished attic can be used as guest room, or an office. Granite Kit With SS appliances. Hardwood floors Water views in almost every room. Private Boat Slip. Outdoor park with gazebo. 2 Car garage.
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3124 Schreiber Pl
3124 Schreiber Place, Baldwin Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Beautiful Renovated Bright & Airy High Ranch.
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
3314 Colony
3314 Colony Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
Renovated single family home for rent on canal. 4 Bedrooms, 2 baths, Open layout.
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Harbor
989 Mildred Dr
989 Mildred Drive, Baldwin Harbor, NY
Hi Ranch 4brs 3bths with a lovely backyard
20 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,737
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
39 Grand Avenue
39 Grand Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Upper apartment -Best Location - Mint Upper apartment- Gourmet Eat in Kitchen, w/ Granite tops, SS Appliances. Living Room, Bedroom w/ Bath, Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms, Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in the apartment.
1 Unit Available
East End South
128 Harding Avenue
128 Harding Avenue, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Prime Beachside Location!Immaculate Upper 3 bed.2 Bath Unit W/Pvt Deck and Garage! Priceless! Very spacious open Layout,Sep.Entrance,HWFlrs,Updated Kit,FDR,LR,Pvt Washer&Dryer.Tenant pays Electric,60% heat &Hot water. Cold Water Included. No Pets.
1 Unit Available
Garden City
8 Surrey Lane
8 Surrey Lane, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1850 sqft
Beautifully Updated Spacious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Split / Tri-Level House In Quiet Street. Updated & Open Kitchen With Granite Counter Top. New & Updated Bathrooms, Master Bed W/ Full Bath, Bedroom W/ Full Bath, Br, Hallway 1/2 Bath.
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage
1 Unit Available
East End South
813 Shore Road
813 Shore Road, Long Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
FURNISHED Ocean view Corner Unit 3 bedroom/2 bathroom WINTER 3500 or year round 4500 RENTAL CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Rates for different season apply Call for all important info. Amazing views from sun decks ...
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
15 Beech Street
15 Beech Street, Point Lookout, NY
Very Nice And Beautifully Furnished / 4 Bedroom And 2 Bathrooms With Basement/Winter 3000-3500 per month / SUMMER $20,000 per month /Central A/C.
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
Point Lookout
137 Cedarhurst Avenue
137 Cedarhurst Avenue, Point Lookout, NY
3 Bedrooms
$19,000
Ideal Summer or Winter Rental Directly Facing the Dunes /Atlantic Ocean/ Steps to White SANDY Private Ocean Beach Entrance... Enjoy ALL Ocean/Water Sports...You Don't Need to Travel Far For The Complete Summer /Winter Get-A-Way!!!
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
5 S Village Avenue
5 S Village Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bedroom apartment, 2 nd floor, close to all the Inc. Village of Rockville Centre has to offer. W/D combo in unit. Eat in kitchen. High ceilings through. Tenant responsible for electric. Parking, with permit, in RVC municipal lots.
1 Unit Available
Rockville Centre
467 Hempstead Avenue
467 Hempstead Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY
Lovely Colonial in Old Canterbury of Rockville Center.
1 Unit Available
East End South
433 E Olive Street
433 East Olive Street, Long Beach, NY
Beautifully Updated Historic Tudor Home Beach Side of Park Ave. Whole House Rental with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. Beautiful Backyard with Brick Patio To Entertain. Gorgeous Hardwood Floors.
1 Unit Available
Wantagh
1871 Jones Ave
1871 Jones Avenue, Wantagh, NY
Washer/dryer will be installed
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
611 Bellmore Avenue
611 Bellmore Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
finished basement. bath 3 bedroom ranch. whole house
1 Unit Available
Oceanside
84 Evans Avenue
84 Evans Avenue, Oceanside, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1084 sqft
Completely Redone. 3 bed 1.5 bath Ranch. large living rm, EIK, master w/half bath Hi Hats, Ceiling Fans. Plenty of storage. Huge Yard, Close To Lirr. Immediate Occupancy. Small Dogs Considered. NO CATS.
1 Unit Available
Garden City
21 Meadow Strret Street
21 Meadow Street, Garden City, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2999 sqft
Garden City Schools. Walk to LIRR and public transportation.
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1825 Maurice Avenue
1825 Maurice Avenue, East Meadow, NY
Beautiful And Sunny place for Rent On Quiet, Tree-Lined Street, Great Neighborhood. Mins. To Highways and walk to stores. 4 Bedrooms/2 Bathrooms . New Eat-In Kit W granite counters.
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
152 Wellesley St
152 Wellesley Street, Hempstead, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Move-In Condition 3 Large Bedroom One Bathroom on 2nd Floor in Legal 2 Family Home. Available from August 1st.
1 Unit Available
Lido Beach
13 Carousel Ln
13 Carousel Lane, Lido Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
fully furnished Sprawling ranch family room formal living room dining room large gourmet kitchen yard with pool
