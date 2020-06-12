/
2 bedroom apartments
187 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Franklin Square, NY
Franklin Square
17 New Hyde Park Road
17 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
This home has it all a Backyard, Driveway Parking & Washer Dryer. Updated Kitchen & Full Bath, 2 Bedrooms & Full Bath on the Second Floor,
Franklin Square
272 Courthouse Road
272 Courthouse Rd, Franklin Square, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Large, open and immaculately kept 2 bedroom apartment in Franklin Square schools. Quiet location just outside of NYC border and conveniently located near all major roads, public transportation, shopping and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Square
New Hyde Park
410 Jericho Turnpike
410 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently renovated two bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in the heart of New Hyde Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout. Large living room leads to kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Valley Stream
400 N Corona Ave
400 North Corona Avenue, Valley Stream, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
two bedroom apartment top floor, parking included
South Floral Park
381 Marguerite Avenue
381 Marguerite Avenue, South Floral Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful 2 large bedrooms, 2 bath with Jacuzzi Rental is Floral Park. Home features cathedral ceilings, CAC , Gas fireplace, and Large Eat-In Kitchen. All utilities are included in rent. 1 Parking spot included.
Garden City South
484 Croyden Road
484 Croydon Road, Garden City South, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
This great rental house is situated in the desirable neighborhood of Garden City South & it is nestled away on a dead end road.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Square
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,915
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
1202 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,745
1136 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
Mineola
Modera Metro Mineola
119 Searing Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,780
1191 sqft
We are available virtually! Call or Email to speak with one of our team members! When searching for the perfect apartment home, there are certain things you just can’t put a price on—like having top-notch amenities at your beck and call, a train
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1191 sqft
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Brookville
143-60 230th St
143-60 230th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
4000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 143-60 230th St in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Laurelton
138-43 Springfield Blvd
138-43 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Excellent Opportunity To Rent A Fully Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment & Basement In Prime Springfield Gardens.
Bayside
74-73 220th Street
74-73 220th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom in Oakland Gardens. Sunlit on a Quiet Block in Great Neighborhood. Great School District. All wooden Floors. Close to Alley Pond Park and All Major Highways. New Stainless Steel Appliances. Great Countertop.
Glen Oaks
74-21 260 Street
74-21 260th Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Come and see this beautiful 2 bedrooms/1bath with separate dining / extra room and living room. this apt is located close to public transportation to Manhattan and also the complex has a tennis court and laundry on site. Street parking is easy.
Queens Village
214-08 104th Ave
214-08 104th Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Renovated two bedrooms apt. *All Information Deemed Reliable Must Be Re-Verified By Tenant(s)**
Mineola
255 Mineola Blvd
255 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very nice apartment, near bus, RR, park, schools and library
Laurelton
12818 Francis Lewis Boulevard
128-18 Francis Lewis Boulevard, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1 bedroom, living, kitchen, and bathroom close to shopping and all transportation.
Hewlett
16 New Street
16 New Street, Hewlett, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
Totally Renovated 2 BR Apartment with Washer/Dryer in the Heart of Hewlett. Kitchen with Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Hardwood Floors, 2 A/C Units, Recessed Lighting, Close to Railroad, Shopping & Houses of Worship.
Bellerose Floral Park
242-15 Hillside Avenue
242-15 Hillside Avenue, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Stainless Steel Appliances, Oak Wood Floors, Granite Counter Top, Excellent Location, Convenient To All/Schools/Park/Shopping/Public Transportation, 15 Minutes To JFK Airport,
Albertson
143 Searingtown Road
143 Searingtown Road South, Albertson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1300 sqft
Duplex 1st Floor With 2nd Floor, Apartment Except Basement For Rent.
Bellerose Floral Park
253-26 85th Road
253-26 85th Road, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Lovely renovated apartment on 2nd Floor. Located on tree-lined, quiet street in SD #26. Features EIK with Quartz Countertops & Brand New Appliances. Large Living Room, 2 Spacious Bedrooms, Full Bath with tub & shower stall.
New Hyde Park
521 Hillside Blvd
521 Hillside Boulevard, New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Lovely 2 Bedroom House Rental w/ Full Finished Basement that Features a Full Bath, Laundry & Entertainment Space.
Bellerose Floral Park
84-32 Little Neck Parkway
84-32 Little Neck Parkway, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Excellent condition 2 bedroom apartment with open concept living, Bright eat in kitchen, new floors throughout, large deck overlooking the backyard, new washer/dryer in the unit, conveniently located to shopping, restaurants, 5 minutes to Cross
