Apartment List
/
NY
/
fort salonga
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 22 2020 at 9:14 PM

23 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY with pools

Finding apartments with a pool in Fort Salonga means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before sig... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Salonga

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Greenlawn
87 Clay Pitts Road
87 Clay Pitts Road, Greenlawn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
This Private Beautifully Furnished 4 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath Home is the Perfect Retreat. Updated Kitchen With Hi-End SS Appliances, Granite, Wine Refrigerator, Center Island And More! Open Floor Plan Is Perfect For Entertaining.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
44 Bethany Dr
44 Bethany Drive, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
This Colonial home has been updated- it features a in ground heated saltwater pool, 3 bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Den w/ gas fireplace, updated kitchen and bath. School District #10
Results within 10 miles of Fort Salonga
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
25 Units Available
Central Islip
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,776
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,067
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
27 Units Available
Nesconset
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,515
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1350 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,105
1327 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,810
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,765
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
108 Brattle Cir
108 Brattle Circle, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
LOCATION, LOCATION In The West Villages 24/7 Gated Condo Community.It's An Entertainer's Delight with its Open Floor Plan. Bright Open Space With 2 Bedrooms and 2 Baths, Large Master Bedroom, Living/Dining Room With Sliding Doors to Patio.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
211 Towne House Vlg
211 Town House Village, Islandia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
871 sqft
Upgraded 2nd floor condo with newer carpet, spacious and bright living/dining room combo, updated kitchen and appliances.. 2 bedrooms with sliding glass doors to the balcony. Newer laundry, A/C units.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Dix Hills
10 Suncrest Dr
10 Suncrest Drive, Dix Hills, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
Spacious Pebble Notch Colonial 5/6 Bedrooms, Center Isle kitchen Mid block location, Large flat Acre with heated In Ground salt water pool. Whole house Generator

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
67 Weatherby Lane
67 Weatherby Ln, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This 2BR, 2BA ground floor, waterfront condo includes an additional 1110spft of unvinished basement spae. open floor plan with rear entry door. Gated community with great amenities, pool, gym, clubhouse, Mintues from highways. shopping and parks.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
St. James
17 Hamlet Woods Drive
17 Hamlet Woods Dr, St. James, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
5400 sqft
Gorgeous Colonial For Rent, 24 Hour gated Community W/ Clubhouse, Pool With Lifeguard, Putting Green, Lakes With Paddle Boats & Row Boats, Tennis Courts, Playground, Bocce Court & Basketball Court. ,5 Bed, 4.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
431 Madeira Blvd
431 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Rare Rental Opportunity in The Greens. EXQUISITE FULLY FURNISHED Mirasol with FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. Live a luxurious lifestyle with every possible amenity. A decorator's dream home. Private Patio with electronic awning. Stunning.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
101 Sprucewood Boulevard
101 Sprucewood Boulevard, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 101 Sprucewood Boulevard in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Field
137 Old Field Road
137 Old Field Rd, Old Field, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Waterfront Colonial On Scenic Conscience Bay With Your Own Private Dock. Updated With 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Private Drive, IG Pool and Patio/Deck,

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Islandia
1013 Towne House Vlg
1013 Towne House Vlg, Islandia, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
870 sqft
Bright & Clean Well Maintained Upper Stanford Unit In Pet Friendly Complex w/Private Entrance- Large Living Space, Plenty Of Closet Space. Stackable Washer/Dryer Inside Unit.

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 09:14 PM
1 Unit Available
Deer Park
155 W 11th St
155 West 11th Street, Deer Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$8,500
This large 1BR/1BA residence in the West Village features 11ft ceilings highly-crafted details, deeply luxurious finishes, and views over the lush private garden of The Greenwich Lane.

1 of 15

Last updated April 17 at 05:05 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive
3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,590
1200 sqft
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances.
City Guide for Fort Salonga, NY

Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with pools in Fort Salonga, NY

Finding apartments with a pool in Fort Salonga means cooling off from the summer heat, get-togethers, and more exercise. However, there are a few things to consider before signing your next lease.

Ask the property management how long the pool is open each year. Is it seasonal? Does the pool have a heat pump to make it practical to swim beyond summertime? You should also inquire about pool rules, capacity, and if unattended children are permitted. The size of the pool also matters. An oversized apartment complex with a tiny pool could mean crowded summers and frustrations when trying to take a quick dip.

Finding apartments with a pool in Fort Salonga could also drive up your rent, but may be worth the trade-off. Assess the overall amenities of the property. Apartments with a pool may look fantastic on the outside, but inside the kitchen could need an upgrade or the bedrooms could prove smaller than you want.

Once you find the apartment of your dreams, enjoy an afternoon swim and get to know your new neighbors.

Similar Pages

Fort Salonga Cheap Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Stamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTMineola, NYTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYNorthport, NYHuntington, NYSt. James, NYNesconset, NYIslandia, NYBay Shore, NY
Centereach, NYSyosset, NYWestport, CTWest Babylon, NYWest Islip, NYPort Jefferson Station, NYBethpage, NYPort Jefferson, NYFarmingdale, NYOyster Bay, NYLindenhurst, NYHicksville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community College
Farmingdale State College