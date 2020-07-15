98 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY📍
The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here.
Looking for a rental property in the community of Fort Salonga, New York? Check out the variety of housing choices that are available in this close-to-the-bay beauty of a spot. Fort Salonga has a number of luxury apartments, all bills paid apartments, many studios for rent, as well as townhouses and single-family homes for rent.
You should be sure that you give yourself some time to find a place in Fort Salonga, though. This is a highly coveted area, with natural beauty and convenient access to New York City. You'll need at least a month or so at minimum. Many rental properties in this area can be quickly rented so be prepared to act quickly when you do find the best place for you. Have the information landlords need such as ID and credit report with you. You can look into online listings or peruse the North Shore newspaper. Nothing beats cruising the neighborhoods yourself to find the right spot - and those under the radar rentals that may not be listed online.
Fort Salonga is a wonderful place to call your new home. From breathtaking natural wonders like the many state parks, bays, lake, and nature preserves to convenient modern amenities such as Fort Salonga's restaurants, cafes, country clubs, and shopping malls, you really can have it all in this comfortable suburban community.
Bread And Cheese Hollow Road / Fort Salonga Road: This neighborhood is a great place to find a nice mix of apartments and houses of all shapes and sizes for rent. Residents love easy access to Caleb Smith State Park, West Hills County Park, Froehlich Farm Nature Preserve, and the Veteran's Nature Study Area. Just bring your bread and cheese with you and go have a picnic in one of these bucolic spots.
Village Center: Here you can find a number of beautiful homes for rent as well as townhouses. Residents can enjoy easy access to Oyster Bar Harbor, Caumsett State Park, Northport Bay, and the Indian Hills Country Club.
Fort Salonga is also only a short drive from Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan for Big Apple fun and adventure any time you feel like it. And yet, it's a peaceful retreat from the big city, too.
Fort Salonga is quite the beautiful spot all year long from sweet and sunny summers to peaceful, snow-dusted winter months. It's a virtual paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. The adjacent Jerome A. Ambro Memorial Wetland Preserve is walking distance from the center of the community. Grab your hiking boots and your camera - this beautiful park is a great spot to see rare sea birds and stunning plant life during spring and summer bloom seasons. Caumsett State Park is another wonderful preserve located only a few miles further west near Northport Bay. Visitors and residents alike will also enjoy Sunken Meadow State Park on the shores of Smithtown Bay or Caleb Smith State Park just south of Long Island Sound. Love fishing or swimming in fresh water, too? You're also in luck - beautiful Lake Ronkonkoma is only three miles south of Highway 25.