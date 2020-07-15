Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:25 PM

98 Apartments for rent in Fort Salonga, NY

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
11 Cumberland Street
11 Cumberland Street, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
7000 sqft
Serenity,A Custom Built 7000 Sq.Ft. Home.On 9 Acres With Manicured Parklike Grounds.This Gated Property Offers You Total Seclusion For The Utmost In Privacy.Beautiful Kitchen With Center Island To Entertain All .

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
19 Hewitt
19 Hewitt Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious ranch in beach community pets ok Northport Schools fireplace, wall to wall carpet, share utilities, garage and laundry with landlord Close to beach, golf and Village - A Special Way of Life!
Results within 1 mile of Fort Salonga

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
146 Bayview Avenue
146 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
5227 sqft
Amazing Historical Victorian in the Heart of Northport Village overlooking the Harbor & out to the Sound and Connecticut. Master Bedroom opens with French Doors out to a large Terrace w/ spectacular Waterviews.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
69 Short Street
69 Short Street, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Village home near everything, New kitchen being installed. 1 car det garage. Good credit, No smoking, pets ok with landlord approval. Very private. Walk to shops, library, and park. Private beach, close to golf,train and parkway.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
139 Bayview Avenue
139 Bayview Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Northport Village Waterfront attached Duplex, 30'screened porch, western views, 1car garage, rent Inc heat,No smoking,No pets, walk to Main St and yacht club. Village beaches and parks, close to boat ramps, golf courses, train station.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
9 Arleigh Road
9 Arleigh Road, East Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1 Bedroom apartment, private entrance, all utilities included. Maximum of two people. No pets.

Last updated March 12 at 11:13 PM
1 Unit Available
Kings Park
4 Thistle Ln
4 Thistle Lane, Kings Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Granite/SS EIK, Gleaming HWF, Large family Room, 3 BR, 2 full baths. Quiet neighborhood close to town, LIRR and Pkwy. Large private fenced in yard and wrap around deck.

Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
East Northport
167 Bellerose Ave
167 Bellerose Avenue, East Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Just Renovated Just Move in All New Washer Dryer in Unit

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
30 Hillside Place
30 Hillside Place, Northport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
2400 sqft
Young Colonial Victorian Flair, 2008 Built, Front Porch, off street parking and Garage, fenced, Village location Gas Fireplace, Laundry on main, guest bath, Master suite with soaking tub and shower, double sinks, + 3 Bedrooms Full Bath

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
813 Fort Salonga Road
813 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Large Kitchen & Living Room, 2 Bedrooms. Perfect Apartment!

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
241 Scudder Avenue
241 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Mint 2 Bedroom, Full Bath, Office, Eat In Kitchen with Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
245 Scudder Avenue
245 Scudder Avenue, Northport, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
All Redone Northport Village Charmer, Immaculate 1 Bedroom, Bright and Airy, New EIK, Updated Bath, Newer Carpets, Third Floor Walk Up, Designated off street parking credit. No Smoking & No Pets.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Salonga

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Village of the Branch
44 Route 25 A
44 Route 25A, Village of the Branch, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Landlord Pays Brokers Fee !!!! Beautiful Private Lake Community. Apartment Includes,Reserved Parking Spot, Fitness Center, Free Wall To Wall Carpet Package With March Occupancy./4'X4'X8' Storage Locker,Cen Air Conditioning,Separate Laundry Centers.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eatons Neck
14 Tudor Dr
14 Tudor Drive, Eatons Neck, NY
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
Fabulous waterfront community with access to private beach, boating and so much more!!! Beautifully updated Hi Ranch with brand new kitchen, freshly painted, stunning hardwood floors, beautiful private property. Solar panels for energy efficiency .

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Commack
20 Gamay Court
20 Gamay Court, Commack, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Ranch Side of Duplex in Country Woods. Three Bedroom, 2Full Bath with EIK, Living Rom, Sliders to Deck and Yard,CAC, Gas Heat, Cul de sac. Garage Storage. Pets Allowed.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Northport
59 Lisa Drive
59 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2800 sqft
Lovely condo. Close distance to quaint waterfront Northport Village. Comfortable home LR has fireplace. Small decks off LR and Master bedroom. Beautiful wood floors on main level. Approx 3 miles to Northport LIRR. Generator.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
46 Ciro Street
46 Ciro Street, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 New Baths upstairs of a Hi Ranch. Hardwood Floors, EIK, Lr, DR. Large deck off the Dining Room

Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Halesite
15 Noyes Ln
15 Noyes Lane, Halesite, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,975
2500 sqft
Beautiful 2500sq foot Home Located In Desirable Halesite. Close To Huntington Harbor w/ Winter Water Views. Walking Distance To Huntington Village. Impeccably Maintained Spacious Home Has 4 Bdr, 2.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
11 Hammond Road
11 Hammond Road, Elwood, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
Pristine Home In A Very Desirable Area. Close In Proximity To Everything. Completely Renovated.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.

Last updated April 16 at 10:49 AM
1 Unit Available
Northport
50 Lisa Drive 50
50 Lisa Drive, Northport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Middle 2 bedroom apartment in a legal 3-family house, UTILITIES INCLUDED, except gas for cooking. One parking space.

Last updated January 25 at 11:09 PM
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
27 Gazebo Ln
27 Gazebo Lane, Smithtown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Must be 55+ yrs or older to rent in this Adult Community. Young Condo 2 Bedrooms/2 Baths and Full Basement for storage. Gas Heat, CAC, Gas Fireplace, Cement Patio, private Backyard, 1st Floor MBR with Full Bath and Walk-in Closet.

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Elwood
20 Meadow Haven Ln
20 Meadow Haven Lane, Elwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Everything Is New Inside & Out. New kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinets. Granite Tops/ Gleaming Hardwood Floors/ New Bath/ Windows/Roof/Siding/Insulation/Recessed Lighting. Elwood Schools
City GuideFort Salonga
Fort Salonga got its name from the Revolutionary War fort held by the British and located near the communities of Huntington and Smithtown just above Long Island Sound.

The community of Fort Salonga is a small hamlet and census-designated place in the county of Suffolk, New York on the North Shore of Long Island. A thriving coastal community, at the time of the last major census in 2010, the population was right at 10,000 people. Lovers of fishing and swimming will enjoy plunging on into life here.

Moving to Fort Salonga

Looking for a rental property in the community of Fort Salonga, New York? Check out the variety of housing choices that are available in this close-to-the-bay beauty of a spot. Fort Salonga has a number of luxury apartments, all bills paid apartments, many studios for rent, as well as townhouses and single-family homes for rent.

You should be sure that you give yourself some time to find a place in Fort Salonga, though. This is a highly coveted area, with natural beauty and convenient access to New York City. You'll need at least a month or so at minimum. Many rental properties in this area can be quickly rented so be prepared to act quickly when you do find the best place for you. Have the information landlords need such as ID and credit report with you. You can look into online listings or peruse the North Shore newspaper. Nothing beats cruising the neighborhoods yourself to find the right spot - and those under the radar rentals that may not be listed online.

Neighborhoods of Fort Salonga

Fort Salonga is a wonderful place to call your new home. From breathtaking natural wonders like the many state parks, bays, lake, and nature preserves to convenient modern amenities such as Fort Salonga's restaurants, cafes, country clubs, and shopping malls, you really can have it all in this comfortable suburban community.

Bread And Cheese Hollow Road / Fort Salonga Road: This neighborhood is a great place to find a nice mix of apartments and houses of all shapes and sizes for rent. Residents love easy access to Caleb Smith State Park, West Hills County Park, Froehlich Farm Nature Preserve, and the Veteran's Nature Study Area. Just bring your bread and cheese with you and go have a picnic in one of these bucolic spots.

Village Center: Here you can find a number of beautiful homes for rent as well as townhouses. Residents can enjoy easy access to Oyster Bar Harbor, Caumsett State Park, Northport Bay, and the Indian Hills Country Club.

Life in Fort Salonga

Fort Salonga is also only a short drive from Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan for Big Apple fun and adventure any time you feel like it. And yet, it's a peaceful retreat from the big city, too.

Fort Salonga is quite the beautiful spot all year long from sweet and sunny summers to peaceful, snow-dusted winter months. It's a virtual paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. The adjacent Jerome A. Ambro Memorial Wetland Preserve is walking distance from the center of the community. Grab your hiking boots and your camera - this beautiful park is a great spot to see rare sea birds and stunning plant life during spring and summer bloom seasons. Caumsett State Park is another wonderful preserve located only a few miles further west near Northport Bay. Visitors and residents alike will also enjoy Sunken Meadow State Park on the shores of Smithtown Bay or Caleb Smith State Park just south of Long Island Sound. Love fishing or swimming in fresh water, too? You're also in luck - beautiful Lake Ronkonkoma is only three miles south of Highway 25.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Salonga?
Apartment Rentals in Fort Salonga start at $3,400/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Salonga?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Salonga area include Norwalk Community College, and Farmingdale State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Salonga?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Salonga from include Stamford, Milford city, Norwalk, Stratford, and Coram.

