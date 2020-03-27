All apartments in Fishkill
Fishkill, NY
18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE

18 Village Park Drive · (845) 896-1816
Location

18 Village Park Drive, Fishkill, NY 12524
Fishkill Village

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Prime location! Everything down to the hinges on the new doors has been redone in the last few years. Crown molding throughout. Oak floors in din area, kit and hallway.Two Custom walk in closets in bdrm. New kitchen, extra large s/s sink with new counter tops. New window treatments in din rm & bdrm.Large pantry in din/area. Neutral w/w carpet in bdrm & liv rm. Newer cen/air. Wash/dryer, dishwasher, refrige. Sliding glass doors to your own pvt deck. This is a great unit come and check it out! Carpeting and unit will be professionally cleaned when tenant moves out. Agent is related to owner. As of May 1st. unit has been freshly painted.Storage facility downstairs in basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have any available units?
18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishkill, NY.
What amenities does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have?
Some of 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishkill.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
