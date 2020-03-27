18 VILLAGE PARK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Prime location! Everything down to the hinges on the new doors has been redone in the last few years. Crown molding throughout. Oak floors in din area, kit and hallway.Two Custom walk in closets in bdrm. New kitchen, extra large s/s sink with new counter tops. New window treatments in din rm & bdrm.Large pantry in din/area. Neutral w/w carpet in bdrm & liv rm. Newer cen/air. Wash/dryer, dishwasher, refrige. Sliding glass doors to your own pvt deck. This is a great unit come and check it out! Carpeting and unit will be professionally cleaned when tenant moves out. Agent is related to owner. As of May 1st. unit has been freshly painted.Storage facility downstairs in basement.