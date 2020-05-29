75 Quaker Avenue.

Amenities
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall. 2 Bedroom plus a den, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring, wall to wall carpeting, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, fully equipped with all appliances including washer/dryer in each unit. Walking distance to all shopping, banks, post office, restaurants, hospital and more. Secured private underground parking. Full use of on site fitness center. 3 floors with elevator and individual intercom/call box system. Beautiful community room to meet with your neighbors and friends. Call today for more information.