Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:30 AM

75 Quaker Avenue

75 Quaker Avenue · (845) 457-9174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

75 Quaker Avenue, Firthcliffe, NY 12518
Firthcliffe

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 117 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1613 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
55+ Active Adult Community "Canterbury Green at Cornwall" Beautiful Complex in the heart of Cornwall. 2 Bedroom plus a den, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring, wall to wall carpeting, granite countertops in kitchen and baths, fully equipped with all appliances including washer/dryer in each unit. Walking distance to all shopping, banks, post office, restaurants, hospital and more. Secured private underground parking. Full use of on site fitness center. 3 floors with elevator and individual intercom/call box system. Beautiful community room to meet with your neighbors and friends. Call today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 75 Quaker Avenue have any available units?
75 Quaker Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 75 Quaker Avenue have?
Some of 75 Quaker Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Quaker Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 Quaker Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Quaker Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 75 Quaker Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Firthcliffe.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 Quaker Avenue does offer parking.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 75 Quaker Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue have a pool?
No, 75 Quaker Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 Quaker Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 75 Quaker Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 75 Quaker Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 75 Quaker Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

