Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Fire Island, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fire Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
24 Sumner Walk
24 Sumner Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
Weekly Rental - Beautiful Beach Home With 3 Bedrooms 1 Full Bath, 1 Half Bath And Outdoor Shower (Separate Cottage Is 3rd Bedroom) Located In The East End Of Cherry Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Fire Island

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Shirley
1 Unit Available
13 Wellwood Drive
13 Wellwood Drive, Shirley, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1100 sqft
Nicely Updated Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom Ranch With 1 Full Bath, Eat-In-Kitchen, Formal Dining Room, Living Room, Full Basement, Easy Access To Attic Storage, Newly Finished Hardwood Floors, New Windows & New Siding, New A/C, New Washer & Dryer,

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
42 The Crescent
42 The Crescent, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming Main Level Coop in Heart of Babylon Village, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Updated Bath, All very recently remodeled, Wood/Granite kitchen with seating island,SS appliances, Beautiful Full Bath, Wood floors throughout, Washer/Dryer in Unit,Heat&water

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
56 Tanners Neck Lane
56 Tanners Neck Lane, Westhampton, NY
4 Bedrooms
$50,000
3446 sqft
Don't miss this tremendous opportunity to enjoy summer living at this finest new construction & most elegant home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Moriches
1 Unit Available
2 Hickory Lane
2 Hickory Lane, East Moriches, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
900 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom, Lg Living room-Kitchen/Eating area, Hard wood floors on first floor , 1 year Carpet in Bedroom, and Private outside Deck with Slider. Parking provided and Very enjoyable Living

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Babylon
1 Unit Available
125 Deer Park Avenue
125 Deer Park Ave, Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
700 sqft
2nd Floor Large 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment - Hardwood floors, Freshly Painted, Large Walk Up Attic, EIK, Front & Back Entrances. **Please Note- this apartment is located in downtown Babylon and next to a busy bar.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Great River
1 Unit Available
373 Great River Road
373 Great River Road, Great River, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2700 sqft
Country charmer waterfront home in Great River with 75 foot dock space included in rent. Offers 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, large great room with Fireplace and views of River, full basement and 2 garages for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lindenhurst
1 Unit Available
170 W Montauk Hwy Highway, #9
170 Montauk Highway, Lindenhurst, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
55+ Development in Lindenhurst Village . This is 2 Bedroom apartment on second floor. Hardwood floors. CAC Gas stove and heat. Beautiful Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances and granite countertops. Washer and Dryer in apartment.

1 of 10

Last updated March 12 at 11:13pm
East Patchogue
1 Unit Available
4 Shore Rd
4 Shore Road, East Patchogue, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
PATCHOGUE SHORES- THIS LOVELY RANCH HAS THREE BEDROOMS 2 FULLS BATHS-LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN AND LARGE LIVING ROOM OVERLOOKING THE GREAT SOUTH BAY-HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT AND COMPLETELY FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.
Results within 10 miles of Fire Island
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
East Massapequa
9 Units Available
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,328
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,925
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
North Bellport
3 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1270 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
10 Salem Place
10 Salem Place, Copiague, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
Beautiful 4 bedrooms home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
32 White Oak Ln
32 White Oak Lane, Westhampton Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$55,000
Recently renovated ranch home with open floor plan - wood floors throughout - master bedroom suite - jr. master suite and two additional guest bedrooms and bath. Property also includes a heated gunite pool.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
West Islip
1 Unit Available
10 Hawley Avenue
10 Hawley Avenue, West Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated and updated 2 Bedroom apartment. Wood Floors, New Carpet, New Windows, Great space and Great Location, close to the Train.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westhampton
1 Unit Available
16 Bishop Avenue
16 Bishop Avenue, Westhampton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1200 sqft
Charming,Sunny Westhampton Cottage boasting Cozy, Enclosed Sun-Room, Large Living Room w/Fireplace and exposed beams, wood floors, Dining Room, EIK, 2 Bedrooms+Full Bath. Located across the street from water. Enjoy water views out front.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
East Quogue
1 Unit Available
5 Laura Ct
5 Laura Court, East Quogue, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,900
4000 sqft
september- november rental.....Large Contemporary with pool & tennis! utilities paid by landlord...6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, master suite, wood floors, CAC, full finished basement with great entertaining space!

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Westhampton Beach
1 Unit Available
128 Main Street 128
128 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Newly Renovated in the Heart of The Village of Westhampton Beach Lovely 2 bedroom Apartment.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fire Island, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fire Island renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

