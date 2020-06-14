28 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY with garage

Farmingville, NY, is the highest point on Long Island. Head over to Bald Hill to be at the top of it all in Farmingville.

You can't farm in Farmingville. There's some question about why it was named Farmingville, when the soil and the hills are not agriculturally viable, and never have been. But you could ski there until about 1980 when the slopes closed for good, since it was the highest point on Long Island. Today, Farmingville's residents enjoy biking and hiking along the trails and paths that criss-cross central Long Island. You'll find Farmingville on the map in the southeastern part of New York on central Long Island. See more