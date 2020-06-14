28 Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY with garage
Farmingville, NY, is the highest point on Long Island. Head over to Bald Hill to be at the top of it all in Farmingville.
You can't farm in Farmingville. There's some question about why it was named Farmingville, when the soil and the hills are not agriculturally viable, and never have been. But you could ski there until about 1980 when the slopes closed for good, since it was the highest point on Long Island. Today, Farmingville's residents enjoy biking and hiking along the trails and paths that criss-cross central Long Island. You'll find Farmingville on the map in the southeastern part of New York on central Long Island. See more
Farmingville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.