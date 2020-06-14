26 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY with garage
Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”
Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places. See more
Coram apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.