26 Apartments for rent in Nesconset, NY with garage
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 70
1 of 13
1 of 5
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 25
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 30
1 of 34
1 of 31
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 9
If you've been dying to get to know more about Long Island, you've come to the right place. Nesconset, New York, is the home of the Long Island Museum.
Located in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York, Nesconset is a small hamlet that is a part of the Nassau-Suffolk metropolitan area. More than 14,390 people call this place home, even as the area continues to enjoy steady growth and development. If the name of the place, Nesconset, sounds a little unfamiliar, that is because it is derived from the language of the original settlers in the place, the Algonquian-speaking Native Americans, and means "second crossing." Nesconset is not really an incorporated town or city, it's more of a well-known area (the government calls it a census-designated place, but you don't care about that -- it simply means that the area has been mapped out for statistical and data-gathering purposes). Are you looking for a rental property in Nesconset? We have the information you need to find the best place. It doesn't matter if you are searching for a one-bedroom apartment for rent, three-bedroom apartments, rental condos or other types of rental homes in Nesconset; here are the tools to help you find the place you desire. See more
Nesconset apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.