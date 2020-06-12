/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmingville, NY
Farmingville
1 Unit Available
15 Pinedale Ave
15 Pinedale Avenue, Farmingville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
Second floor apartment in legal two family owner occupied home. Two bedrooms , full bath, eat-in kitchen, living room. Lots of windows airy and bright. brand new carpets. Close to all. Quiet dead end street. Won't last!! Electric not included.
Selden
1 Unit Available
39 Abinet Court
39 Abinet Court, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms, Full Bath, Eik Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, Spacious Rooms, Ample Storage.
Coram
1 Unit Available
972 Skyline Drive
972 Skyline Drive, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
chic 2-bedroom/ 1 bath corner unit condo (upper floor) located in Patchogue/ Medford/ Coram/Selden area.
Selden
1 Unit Available
57 S Evergreen Drive
57 South Evergreen Drive, Selden, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Diamond condition * Possible 3rd Bdrm/Office * Newly renovated * Granite kitchen * New flooring * Huge rooms * Credit (FICO) Score Must Be over 700..No Exceptions * Absolutely No Pets Or Smoking * Detached Garage Available
Patchogue
8 Units Available
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,931
1119 sqft
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.
Centereach
175 Units Available
Alston Station Square
1000 Mill Rd, Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,822
1234 sqft
Welcome to Alston, a collection of stylish residences in the new heart of town, Station Square. Alston is six luxury residential buildings, each with its own distinctive character.
Coram
33 Units Available
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Coram
5 Units Available
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,232
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
12 Pine Street
12 Pine Street, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
LANDLORD PAYS FOR WATER AND LANDSCAPING, TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. TENANT TAKES CARE OF SNOW REMOVAL, THERE IS A DRIVEWAY FOR PARKING, 2 BEDROOMS, FULL BATHROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, INTERIOR PAINTED, NEW FLOORING...
Coram
1 Unit Available
190 Kettles Ln
190 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1850 sqft
Beautiful Unit-Fresh Paint/New Carpet/New Stove Dw/Hardwood Floors/Master W/Full Bath Wic. FLR & FDR. 1st & 2nd Floor Den/Office Space. 24 Hr Security/Clubhouse/Fitness Center/Playground/Tennis/Ig Pool
Coram
1 Unit Available
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.
Lake Ronkonkoma
1 Unit Available
96 Bay Avenue
96 Bay Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Absolutely No Pets Allowed. Landlord Requires 700 Credit Scores. Totally Renovated Ranch. Beautiful Hardwood Floors All New Appliances, New EIK, New Bathroom, New CAC, New Windows, All Large Rooms.
Port Jefferson Station
1 Unit Available
23 Doris Avenue
23 Doris Avenue, Port Jefferson Station, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Vintage inline ranch.. Whole house rental!!~~ 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, Kitchen, Office, LR, DR Part Basement w/ W/D..Backyard OFF STREET Parking..Owner uses Garage/STG ~~~NEW CARPET will be installed LR/DR- NTN National tenant Network ..
Medford
1 Unit Available
253 Birchwood Rd
253 Birchwood Road, Medford, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo
Centereach
1 Unit Available
183 Mark Tree Rd
183 Mark Tree Road, Centereach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
2nd floor 2 bedroom bath apartment
Hauppauge
47 Units Available
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
869 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.
Nesconset
34 Units Available
Avalon Commons
313 Avalon Cir, Nesconset, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,855
1350 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in spacious complex featuring pool, sundeck, BBQ area, playground and more. Apartments have lofts, walk-in closets and state-of-the-art kitchens. Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que within walking distance.
Central Islip
29 Units Available
Hawthorne Court
211 Hawthorne Ave 9, Central Islip, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,076
847 sqft
Hawthorne Court is a luxury apartment complex in Long Island that is ready to welcome you home! At our pet-friendly apartments in Suffolk County, NY, we offer studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom floor plans that feature elegant
Port Jefferson
2 Units Available
The Shipyard at Port Jefferson Harbor Apartments
201 W Broadway, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,798
1314 sqft
Modern homes in a maritime-inspired community. Homes feature walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the on-site activity room, fitness center, and roof deck. Near Harborfront Park and Port Jefferson Marina.
Yaphank
6 Units Available
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.
North Bellport
5 Units Available
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1156 sqft
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Central Islip
1 Unit Available
942 Belmore Avenue
942 Bellmore Avenue, North Great River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
spacious and clean 2 bedroom, full bath, den area, Central air. parking and use of yard
Rocky Point
1 Unit Available
16 Harding St
16 Harding Street, Rocky Point, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1300 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 1 story home,2/ 3 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to public transportation. Call Today to tour this home!.
Port Jefferson
1 Unit Available
401 East Main Street
401 E Main St, Port Jefferson, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Awesome totally renovated home in the heart of P J Village, with swing on the front porch! Living/Dining room, New Kithcen with SS Appliances and Granite countertops, Master bedroom with walk in closet, second bedroom, new Bathroom, Back
