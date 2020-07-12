Apartment List
/
NY
/
elmsford
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Elmsford, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmsford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
23 Units Available
The View on Nob Hill
32 Nob Hill Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,265
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1304 sqft
Welcome to The View on Nob Hill, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Elmsford, NY. Spacious layouts and exceptional service in an ideal location within close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
9 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,355
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,724
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,155
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Results within 1 mile of Elmsford

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
12 Granada Crescent
12 Granada Cres, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,975
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A commuter delight! A one bedroom unit freshly painted with recently updated kitchen and bath. It comes with an in-house washer/dryer, wall-to-wall carpeting and a balcony with views across the open green lawn and parking lot.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7 Normandy Road
7 Normandy Road, Westchester County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1700 sqft
WELCOME HOME to this Expanded Cape on tree-lined street in Prestigious Mayfair Acres! Entry foyer leads to Great Room including Living & Dining Area w/ Charming Arched WALL OF WINDOWS & Brick Fireplace! Beamed Ceilings, Oak Floors & Built-ins
Results within 5 miles of Elmsford
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1280 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
23 Units Available
Halstead Tarrytown
1202 Crescent Drive, Tarrytown, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,229
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
950 sqft
Garden style apartments near I-87, Sawmill River Parkway and I-287. Just 14 miles north of Manhattan and a 36-minute train ride to Grand Central. Pet-friendly with parking and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,275
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,635
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
38 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,135
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,280
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
18 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,195
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,209
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,497
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,159
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 8 at 09:35pm
4 Units Available
The Churchill
345 Main St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,813
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with wood flooring, eat-in kitchens, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Within easy walking distance of shopping, dining and the commuter rail.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
2 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
41 Park ave
41 Park Avenue, Harrison, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2000 sqft
Available for Rent Spacious 3 level unit with backyard Patio , 1 car garage on quiet road . Features Large Master Bedroom with Master bath, 2 other spacious bedrooms , eat in Kitchen , laundry on 1st floor .

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
111 E Hartsdale Avenue
111 East Hartsdale Avenue, Hartsdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
850 sqft
Commuter's Dream. Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Hartsdale. Very close to the train, shops, highways and recreation.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
300 Mamaroneck Avenue
300 Mamaroneck Avenue, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,250
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One bedroom in the heart of White Plains boasts an open kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closet with shelving system, spacious bathroom and a Washer/Dryer in unit. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21 Lake Street
21 Lake Street, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1070 sqft
A renter's delight ! This bright, updated apartment is turnkey with nothing left undone.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
10 Wright Place
10 Wright Pl, Eastchester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,561
800 sqft
Renovated and bright apartment with plenty of closet space..Convenient to all.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 Main Street
49 Main Street, Irvington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
700 sqft
Escape the City! Fantastic 2 bedroom in a historic building in the heart of downtown Irvington! 3rd floor unit. Floors are being refinished - pictures and virtual walkthrough will be updated when that happens.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
139 New Broadway
139 New Broadway, Sleepy Hollow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1300 sqft
Panoramic River Views and palisades, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Located in the Historic Sleepy Hollow.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
49 Henry Street
49 Henry Street, Westchester County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$7,700
2850 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom, 4 bath house located in the highly sought after Edgemont school district in Scarsdale NY. This meticulous property is located right near elementary school and park and is only 30 minute commute to Manhattan.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Briarcliff Manor
135 Elwood Avenue
135 Elwood Avenue, Hawthorne, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,700
725 sqft
Nicely updated one bedroom apartment with hardwood floors. Move in condition, washer and dryer in the unit, 1 AC and 2 ceiling fans in the unit. Terrace off of the living room, one off-street parking space included, extra parking space is $100.

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
5 Gould Avenue
5 Gould Avenue, Dobbs Ferry, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2035 sqft
Available for September 1st occupancy Gorgeous 3/4 BR 2 1/2 Baths young Colonial Home with a deck, large patio & yard. It's on dead end street.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
39 Main Street
39 Main St, Irvington, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
1600 sqft
INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY to live in the heart of Irvington! Steps from restaurants (many offering outside dining), parks, playgrounds, waterfront, the train station, the list goes on.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Elmsford, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Elmsford apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Elmsford 1 BedroomsElmsford 2 BedroomsElmsford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsElmsford 3 BedroomsElmsford Apartments with Balcony
Elmsford Apartments with GarageElmsford Apartments with GymElmsford Apartments with Hardwood FloorsElmsford Apartments with ParkingElmsford Apartments with Pool
Elmsford Apartments with Washer-DryerElmsford Cheap PlacesElmsford Dog Friendly ApartmentsElmsford Furnished ApartmentsElmsford Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJWestwood, NJ
Glen Cove, NYLodi, NJGreenwich, CTRidgefield, NJFair Lawn, NJPort Chester, NYRidgefield Park, NJTarrytown, NYDobbs Ferry, NYGreat Neck, NYWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJ
Leonia, NJNyack, NYTuckahoe, NYBronxville, NYWoodcliff Lake, NJPomona, NYHartsdale, NYCliffside Park, NJManorhaven, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NYByram, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
American Musical and Dramatic Academy