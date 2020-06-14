Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Elmsford, NY with gym

Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
3 Units Available
Avalon Green
500 Town Green Dr, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,125
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,757
1137 sqft
These brand-new apartments and townhomes offer in-unit laundry, fireplaces and free cable. Community features include pool, trash valet, clubhouse and gym. Only 30 minutes from NYC and steps away from shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
10 Units Available
The Apex at 290
290 E Main St, Elmsford, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,434
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1172 sqft
Community features a business center, clubhouse, elevator access, and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have walk-in closets and breakfast bars, and can come fully furnished. Proximity to Metropolis Country Club and Dalewood Shopping Center II.
Results within 5 miles of Elmsford
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
41 Units Available
Avalon White Plains
27 Barker Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,195
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,242
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,835
1213 sqft
Luxury apartments just blocks away from Metro-North Station, Bee Line Buses and Bronx River Parkway. Chef's kitchens with private terraces, balconies, concierge service and garage parking. 24-hour gym, game room and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
21 Units Available
15 Bank Apartments
15 Bank St, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,107
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,061
1033 sqft
All units in this high-rise community feature in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and are furnished. Downtown area is a short walk away. Community features include clubhouse, 24-hour gym, guest suite and concierge.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Windsor at The Gramercy
2 Canfield Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,095
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
1035 sqft
Luxury homes with walk-in closets, breakfast bars, high ceilings, and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include round-the-clock concierge service, outdoor heated pools, and a fitness center. Walking distance from downtown White Plains. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
One Dekalb
1 DeKalb Ave, White Plains, NY
Studio
$2,350
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,438
1102 sqft
Welcome to One Dekalb, Lighthouse Living’s premier boutique apartment community located in the heart of downtown White Plains steps from restaurant row and Mamaroneck Avenue nightlife.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Continuum White Plains
55 Bank St, White Plains, NY
Studio
$1,931
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,228
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,267
1151 sqft
Modern homes with custom finishes and open floor plans. Relax at the sky lounge, swim in the pool or work in the business center. Close to White Plains station for an easy commute.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Danforth at Dobbs Ferry
100 Danforth, Dobbs Ferry, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,920
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,854
1271 sqft
Just 25 miles from Manhattan, and near new shopping and entertainment. Many interior upgrades, including floor-to-ceiling windows, chef-inspired kitchens and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, entertainment lounge and lavish pool.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Stewart Place
10 Stewart Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT VALUE! Premier Upscale Condo Complex walkable to Train, Bus & all downtown White Plains has to offer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
55 Mckinley Avenue
55 McKinley Ave, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,000
1016 sqft
1-bedroom loft living with 13.5 foot ceilings in sought after converted schoolhouse! Commuter s paradise with half mile walk to Metro North then as little as 37 minutes to Grand Central.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 Cottage Place
10 Cottage Place, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,700
796 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to rent a beautiful, recently renovated 1 Bedroom condominium in the luxurious Pavilion building. The living/dining room features hardwood floors & stunning modern chandelier.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
14 Nosband Avenue
14 Nosband Avenue, White Plains, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,080
809 sqft
Welcome to one of the nicest in White Plains, LIVE!! where it all happens WHITE PLAINS!!! easy access to Mamaroneck Avenue, all shops, stores, restaurants, buses, schools, worship is walking distance on Old Mamaroneck Avenue, bus to Metro North,

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
23 Washington Avenue
23 Washington Avenue, Irvington, NY
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
5150 sqft
IRVINGTON NY, A RIVERTOWN VILLAGE along the HUDSON RIVER. This home sits on approx 1 acre in one of the best neighborhoods.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
200 Mountain Road
200 Peter Bont Road, Irvington, NY
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
5401 sqft
NANTUCKET STYLE HOME. Privately tucked yet close to the village on over 1 acre the home is adjacent to the infamous trails of the RIVERTOWNS. This new home contains 5BDRM, 4BATHS, Loft-Style Living w/ Walls of Windows & Mulitple French Doors to Yard.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
18 Camelot Court
18 Camolet Court, Westchester County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
2811 sqft
Enjoy the Country Club Lifestyle in Valimar....Inground Heated Pool, Clubhouse & Playground. Impeccable 5 BR Colonial Home on Quiet Cul-De-Sac.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15-1 Richbell Road
15 Richbell Rd, Scarsdale, NY
7 Bedrooms
$27,500
9959 sqft
This remarkable estate is privately situated on 1.62 acres in the heart of Murray Hill. Enter through the mahogany doors into the two-story foyer with its beautiful curved staircase and detailed millwork.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10 City Place
10 City Pl, White Plains, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1357 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trump Tower at City Center offers a distinctive lifestyle. Opulent, sleek, breathtaking, fun, resident centric and easy living are just some of the words that come to mind when describing the Tower. The elegant lobby of Crena Marfil and St.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
500 High Point Drive
500 High Point Dr, Westchester County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1349 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with Sunny Bright-Private-Breezy Southeast Exposure from All Windows -Picturesque Views of White Plains Skyline & Ritz Carlton-Renovated Eatin Kitchen-All New Energy Efficient Windows-Beautiful Hardwood Floors-Covered

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
1 Renaissance Square
1 Renaissance Sq, White Plains, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,300
1172 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Must see luxurious one-bedroom condo at Ritz Carlton. With floor to ceiling windows, gourmet kitchen with Viking appliances, and spa-like bath with marble finishes. Come enjoy the convenience of hotel-style living with 24 hour concierge services.
Results within 10 miles of Elmsford
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
20 Units Available
Avalon Mamaroneck
746 Mamaroneck Ave, Mamaroneck, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,390
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,180
1181 sqft
Cozy homes right near I-95. Community highlights include a basketball court, game room and volleyball court. Close to Weinberg Nature Center for an easy natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Ossining
217 N Highland Ave, Ossining, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,091
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient Route 9 location near hospital, dining, schools. New apartments have modern features like fireplace, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and more. Pet friendly. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, fire pit and game room.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
7 Units Available
Avalon Bronxville
125 Parkway Rd, Bronxville, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,595
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,399
1994 sqft
Only moments from the shopping and dining along Pondfield Road, this community offers residents and onsite concierge, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Yonkers
15 Units Available
Hudson Park North
1 Alexander St, Yonkers, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,658
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,879
1100 sqft
Stylish apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and views of NYC. Garage parking available. Work out at the fitness center. Close to Yonkers Brewing Company. Easy access to I-87.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Elmsford, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Elmsford renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

