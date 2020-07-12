Apartment List
NY
east massapequa
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:58 PM

84 Apartments for rent in East Massapequa, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Massapequa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
6 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,104
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,784
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
18 Nancy Pl
18 East Nancy Place, East Massapequa, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Mint 4 bedroom 2 bath Cape. Home features Granite Kitchen, Stainless steel appliances, updated bathrooms, den with fireplace, wood floors, ceramic floors, garage, laundry hook-ups and fenced yard. Cost to transportation, major highway and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Massapequa
65 Weaver Drive
65 Weaver Drive, East Massapequa, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1200 sqft
AMENITIES COMMUNITY AMENITIES 24-hour Fitness Center Resort-Style Pool with Sundeck BBQ/Gas Grill and Picnic Area Pet Friendly Bark Park Valet Trash Collection Complimentary Parking Individual Garages Available 24-hour Emergency Maintenance &
Results within 1 mile of East Massapequa

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.
Results within 5 miles of East Massapequa
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,880
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,615
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
66 Gordon Ave
66 Gordon Avenue, West Babylon, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Gorgeous Apartment with Large Rooms! Heat is Included! Yard Use! FIREPLACE IS FOR SHOW ONLY! One small dog under 10 lbs. or cat negotiable.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
200 Staples St
200 Staples Street, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
425 sqft
Fully Detached, 2 Story Duplex Corner Home On A Beautiful Residential Street. Apt Is On The 2nd Floor And Is A Bright, Light Space With New Carpets. All Appliances, Walking Distance To Village Of Farmingdale, LIRR, Lots Of Restaurants, Services.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
328 Fern Pl
328 Fern Place, Bethpage, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1488 sqft
PERFECT MID BLOCK LOCATION IS THE SETTINGS FOR THIS UPDATED EXPANDED CAPE:NEW 2 FULL BATHS-UPDATED EIK/SS APPLIANCES NEW COUNTERS-SPACIOUS LR AND FDR-ALL NEW FLOORING-2 LARGE FULL DORMERED BEDROOMS WITH BIG CLOSETS-ALL HI HAT LIGHTING-FULLY FENCED

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
2 Harrison Place
2 Harrison Place, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful, newly renovated apartment in Farmingdale Village, large living room, dining room, 2 bedrooms, eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer, close to train, shopping & houses of worship. If requested Landlord will install a Chair Master.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
5 Denton Pl
5 Denton Place, East Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large home with privacy and comfort; excellent condition, recent updates, large fenced in yard, ample parking for 4-5 cars, rear deck, located on a quiet street is available immediately.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
55 TAYLOR AVENUE B3
55 Taylor Avenue, Copiague, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
725 sqft
GGS HOLDINGS, INC - Property Id: 274239 Tenant's responsibilities: Gas, electric, rental insurance. Pet policy fee of: $50/per pet under 50lbs. Management responsibility: water, trash landscaping, general maintenance. Great environment, Enclosed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Amityville
46 Meadow Lane
46 Meadow Lane, Amityville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
At owners request, all prospective tenants must complete The NTN Application which requires a $22.95 Non Refundable Fee per Applicant at www.tenantbackgroundsearch.com. Landlord requires tenant to have Tenant Insurance.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
925 Fulton Street
925 Fulton Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
Welcome home! Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment on 2nd Floor of Large Corner Property Home. Located conveniently on Route 109 with access to shopping centers and public transportation nearby.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bethpage
9 Bishop Court
9 Bishop Court, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9 Bishop Court in Bethpage. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
253 Main Street
253 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Beautiful, recently renovated, state of the art 2nd floor rear apartment with EIK w/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, LR, Full Bath w/new ceramic tile, Master Bedroom with large closets, Laundry Room w/stackable washer & dryer,

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
West Babylon
41 Wyona Avenue
41 Wyona Avenue, West Babylon, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
Spacious and beautifully renovated! Main Level of Legal Two by C/O.

1 of 6

Last updated May 1 at 05:13am
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
16 Cornelia St
16 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
50 & Over clean, bright 1 Bedroom Apartment, recently updated Bath & Kitchen, Laundry on premises. Parking in municipal lot in front of building. Landlord pays all parking permits. Walking to RR, shopping, restaurants, houses of worship

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
27 Lambert Ave
27 Lambert Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
Enjoy Living on the Ground Level of Large & Spacious Bright & Beautifully RENOVATED 3 Bedroom,1 Bathroom, Huge BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Eat In Kitchen WITH FULL WASHER & DRYER,BRAND NEW GORGEOUS Bathroom, Boasting Hardwood Floors & Large Windows.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
22 Ivy Street
22 Ivy Street, Farmingdale, NY
Studio
$1,600
sponsor aprtment, no board approval needed. Ground level large bright studio. well maintained large bright studio with dining area. laundry and parking on premises. close to Town, Train, shopping, Restaurants and shopping.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Amityville
565 Albany Avenue
565 Albany Avenue, North Amityville, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,838
Senior Gated Community Sits On 13 Beautiful Acres.
City Guide for East Massapequa, NY

"Bronx to Massapequa / Cos where I come from quality is job one / And everybody up on Linden know we get the job done" - From "Jazz We've Got" by A Tribe Called Quest

Want to meet people who get the job done? Quality, hard-working citizens? East Massapequa, New York, is the place. A densely populated residential area located on the southern edge of Long Island in the scenic territory of Oyster Bay, East Massapequa is an outlier of the the New York lifestyle this an old neighborhood with a ton of history and a culture of its own. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Massapequa, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Massapequa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

