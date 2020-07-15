/
3 bedroom apartments
47 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Islip, NY
East Islip
59 Beecher Ave
59 Beecher Avenue, East Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Clean cozy expanded ranch/3 bedroom/1 bathroom/attached 1 car
Islip
114 Islip Ave
114 Islip Avenue, Islip, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Charming 2nd floor apartment located in Islip. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 3 Bedrooms. Very close to shopping, restaurants & LIRR. Washer / Dryer being installed.
Islip Terrace
38 Nassau Street
38 Nassau St, Islip Terrace, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Lovely well built brick/sided Duplex - East Islip Schools! Large 2nd floor carpeted apartment with 3 Lg BR's, Lg. FLR/DR, EIK, Updated FB, Laundry hookup in basement w/Locked storage closet.
7 E End Walk
7 East End Walk, Fire Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
Roll up on your boat, ferry, or private water taxi to this Really special place, owner built place over 50 years ago and it truly reflects the memories of family, friends, and fun! this Bayfront classic is one of the top 3 locations on all of fire
25 Atlantic
25 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Great Location, Very Open & Airy. Thick Foliage For Privacy. Very Close To Ocean Beach Village. This Home Includes 8 Beach Chairs, A Wagon And Beach Umbrella.
Brentwood
88 1st Street
88 1st Street, Brentwood, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 88 1st Street in Brentwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Ocean Beach
440 Dehnhoff
440 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Available To Rent For $4,600 Plus Cleaning And Utilities.
Central Islip
30 Mcgowan Lane
30 Mc Gowan Lane, Central Islip, NY
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 30 Mcgowan Lane in Central Islip. View photos, descriptions and more!
Brightwaters
31 Hiawatha Drive
31 Hiawatha Drive, Brightwaters, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,075
2400 sqft
Charming Colonial In Brightwaters Village. Living Room W/ Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, New Eat In Kitchen . Sun Porch, Study. GARAGE NOT INCLUDED!
11 Atlantic
11 Atlantic Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Classic Beach House In Seaview! With 3 Bikes, Beach Chairs, Umbrellas, And Wagon- Enjoy The Bay View, Great Location To Ocean Beach!
Ocean Beach
276 Cottage Walk
276 Cottage Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
Located In The Heart Of Ocean Beach! 3 Bedroom, And 1 Bath. Home Also Provides 5 Adult Bikes, 1 Kid Bike, 6 Beach Chairs, 3 Umbrellas, And 1 Wagon! Come Enjoy With The Family!
Ocean Beach
308 Wilmot
308 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Bright And Airy! Beach Cottage, Cozy, And Clean!
Ocean Beach
969 Surfview Walk
969 Surf View Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Available To Rent Weekly For $6,000. Monthly Rentals For July: $30,000 Or August-Labor Day: $35,000. For The Whole Season: $75,000-80,000. Very Lovely 3 Bedroom With Beautiful Garden And A Hot Tub.
Ocean Beach
845 Evergreen Walk
845 Evergreen Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Bright And Airy Beach Home Four Houses From The Ocean. There Are Two Master Bedrooms En-Suite, Great Deck Area For Entertaining. June 1-July 5 2020 $25,000. Rest Of July $5,500 Per Week. August $6,000 Per Week.
Ocean Beach
281 Wilmot Road
281 Wilmont Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Available To Rent Weekly For $10,000 to $12,000, depending on the week rented. Newly Renovated With A Fabulous Pool And A Large Deck. Perfect For A Big Family! Located On One Of The Best Blocks In Ocean Beach!
Ocean Beach
149 Bungalow Walk
149 Bungalow Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Weekly Rental For $5,200-$5,600. Monthly Rental For $25,000-$30,000. Seasonal Rental For $60,000. Home Is Newly Renovated And Looking Great! Super Rental For Entire Family.
40 Crescent Street
40 Crescent Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Available To Rent For $7,000 A Week. Available Weeks Are 8/1- 8/9 & 8/16- 8/23. Perfect House For Large Families. Prime Seaview Location.
Ocean Beach
342 Dehnhoff Walk
342 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Available Weekly For Rent For $6,000. Centrally Located. Newly Renovated, Fabulous House For Family Vacations. New Large Screened In Porch For Entertaining. Sleeps 11/12 Comfortable.
Ocean Beach
327 Dehnhoff
327 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Great Beach House In The Middle Of Ocean Beach's Fun Filled Village. Steps From Town And Close To The Ocean. Perfect For Family Gatherings!
Ocean Beach
17 Ocean Road
17 Ocean Road, Ocean Beach, NY
Spacious House For Large Family. Close To Town!
Ocean Beach
690 Ocean Breeze
690 Ocean Breeze Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Fabulous Location! Great Deck, Clean, Bright, And Perfect For Families!
Ocean Beach
468 Dehnhoff
468 Dehnhoff Walk, Ocean Beach, NY
Situated In The Heart Of The Village. Great For Large Groups. Relax On The Front Porch And Enjoy The Outdoor Kitchen!
31 Homesite
31 Homesite Avenue, Fire Island, NY
Contemporary Fabulous Roof Deck With Great Bay Views!
Hauppauge
Devonshire Hills
1710 Devonshire Rd, Hauppauge, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,807
1020 sqft
Gorgeous apartments with spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Perfect location near Islandia, NY. Apartments have large refrigerators, microwaves, ceiling fans and dishwashers. One-site parking and landscaped grounds.