/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
249 Apartments for rent in East Garden City, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
18 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Westbury
1299 Corporate Dr, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,811
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,792
1382 sqft
Residents can easily walk to The Mall at the Source for retail and dining options. Community amenities include a coffee bar, pool, and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
12 Units Available
East Garden City
Avalon Garden City
998 Stewart Ave, East Garden City, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,115
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and more. Luxurious community offers pool, bike storage, guest parking and gym. Located near the Meadowbrook State Parkway, Hofstra University and the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Results within 1 mile of East Garden City
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
479 Front Street
479 Front Street, Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,830
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Village Lofts Is A Newly Constructed Rental Complex In Hempstead. The Distinct 1&2 Bdrm Apts Offer Luxury Living In A Gated Community At Affordable Prices. Cable & Internet Ready W/ Open Floor Plans, Washer/Dryer & Energy Star Appliances.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westbury
20 Carle Rd
20 Carle Road, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1100 sqft
Large first floor 3 bedroom apartment in legal two family house. It features beautiful hardwood floors, spacious eat in kitchen, access to washer & dryer, prime location and parking.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
186 Greengrove Avenue
186 Greengrove Avenue, Uniondale, NY
8 Bedrooms
$6,800
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 186 Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
11 Harriet Avenue
11 Harriet Ave, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
Whole House For Rent. Walk To Hofstra University, drive 8 min to adelph university, 3 min drive to Nassau county college, close to Shop and Supermarket*****Available Move In anytime.******
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
376 Summer Court
376 Summer Ct, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Beautifully updated "First Floor" Condo with a Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. This unit has a full basement with tons of storage closets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Westbury
3 Owen St
3 West Owen Street, Westbury, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
Nearly New Construction! All Large Grand Rooms! Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Duplex In Carle Place School District. 2.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
347 Spring Dr
347 Spring Drive, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great apartment in desirable gated, adult community. Sit out on your deck and enjoy the tranquility in this lovely development.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Uniondale
1070 Fayette Street
1070 Fayette Street, Uniondale, NY
5 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$5,600
2100 sqft
Big spacious 7 bedroom house avlbl june1st move in.easily accessible to college,school,shooping& HWY. 24 hr notice reqd to make appointment Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westbury
289 Post Ave, #305
289 Post Avenue, Westbury, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom Upscale Apartment In Recently Built(2012) 16 Unit Building Situated On Renovated Post Avenue. Conveniently Located Near Restaurants, LIRR And Shopping. Washer And Dryer On The Premises In Basement. Full Kitchen With Granite.
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Hempstead
158 Rhodes Avenue
158 Rhodes Avenue, Hempstead, NY
6 Bedrooms
$4,850
1850 sqft
Cozy 6 bedroom house with 2 full bath and full basement with beautiful back yard and huge driveway with 2 car garage Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA LLC, contact Kamal Khurana at (888)236-6319 or khuranakamal@gmail.com
Results within 5 miles of East Garden City
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
8 Units Available
West Hempstead
West 130
130 Hempstead Ave, West Hempstead, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,753
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,104
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High ceilings, large walk-in closets and plush carpeting. Chef-inspired kitchens with granite counters, custom flat-panel cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. Stainless steel appliance packages available. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
4 Units Available
Garden City
Metro 303 Apartments
303 Main St, Hempstead, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,848
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,868
1244 sqft
New build with resort-style features. Walking distance to three Long Island Railroad (LIRR) Stations, including Garden City. Close to Roosevelt Field Mall and Adelphi University. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
29 Units Available
Rockville Centre
Avalon Rockville Centre
80 N Centre Ave, Rockville Centre, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,755
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1206 sqft
A short stroll from Smith Lake and Rockville Centre Station on Long Island. Green-certified with energy efficiency in mind. Heated pool, courtyard, sundeck and clubhouse, as well as gym and hot tub. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
7 Units Available
Garden City
The Allure Mineola
140 Old Country Rd, Mineola, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,752
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,669
1141 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments within walking distance of restaurants and Minneola Station. Granite counters, stainless kitchens and in-unit laundry. Loads of amenities including 24-hour gym, yoga, bocce court and pool table. Pet friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
205 Mineola Blvd
205 Mineola Boulevard, Mineola, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mineola 1 Bed 1.5 Baths all updated with hardwood floors and wall to wall carpeting in master.Featuring Updated baths & SS appliances with new granite with balcony and parking.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
711 Willis Avenue
711 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,300
Top Floor Unit. Washer and Dryer in Unit. Indoor Parking
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Williston Park
717 Willis Avenue
717 Willis Avenue, Williston Park, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Location, Location, Location! Welcome To This Spacious One Bedroom Situated In The Heart Of Williston Park, Updated Kitchen And Bath Washer/Dryer. Includes 1 Space In Parking Garage, Pet Friendly And Minutes Away From Shopping And Lirr.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Levittown
31 Pinetree Lane
31 Pinetree Lane, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
Whole House Mint Newly Renovated Expanded Large Cape. Offers Eat in Kitchen with Granite & Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
North New Hyde Park
1702 Aladdin Avenue
1702 Aladdin Avenue, North New Hyde Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent Cape Rental in New Hyde Park with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, Living Room, Eat-in-Kitchen. Full Finish Basement with two rooms and side entrance, School Dist # 5 . Walk to LIRR and Other Transportation. Shopping and supermarket is nearby.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Mineola
233 Jackson Avenue
233 Jackson Avenue, Mineola, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
Spacious 3 bedroom apartment close to all amenities including shopping, dining, LIRR, Park, Tennis Courts, Library and Schools. Please wear Face Covering and Gloves for showings.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
East Meadow
1800 Evergreen Ave
1800 Evergreen Avenue, East Meadow, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
Beautifully renovated private whole house rental Three spacious bedrooms plus a bonus room perfect for a home office. New Modern kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops, new oak flooring throughout.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
1912 Bellmore
1912 Bellmore Avenue, Bellmore, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,100
Large and bright 1st floor apartment. EIK, Washer & Dryer in unit. Private entrance. Central Air. Off street parking in driveway. Ceiling fans. Use of basement for storage.
Similar Pages
East Garden City 1 BedroomsEast Garden City 2 BedroomsEast Garden City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Garden City Apartments with BalconyEast Garden City Apartments with Garage
East Garden City Apartments with GymEast Garden City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Garden City Apartments with ParkingEast Garden City Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NY
Huntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYGreat Neck, NYCedarhurst, NYLawrence, NYNorth New Hyde Park, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NY