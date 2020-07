Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Immaculate one bedroom apartment in pristine condition. Very bright and sunny. Location is convenient to Metro North Trains, Pawling, restaurants, shops, Harlem Valley Rail Trail. Tenant to pay electric, oil, phone and cable. Owners pays water, garbage and Wi-Fi. Tenant responsible for snow removal of walkway. Parking available for one car only. No smoking, No Pets. Tenant must complete the attached rental application. Credit report and references.