Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Brand new down to the studs. Totally gutted and rehabbed 2 bedroom unit. Ground level, but light and bright. Radiant heat flooring in bathroom. Freshly painted, new sheetrock throughout. Bright LED lighting. Front loading wash and dryer in the unit. 2 private entrance in well maintained, owner occupied 3 family building. Minutes to Village of Fishkill and all shopping and major commuting routes. Heat/hot water included in rent.