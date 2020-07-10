/
apartments with washer dryer
58 Apartments for rent in Cutchogue, NY with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Cutchogue
5270 Nassau Point Road
5270 Nassau Point Road, Cutchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
**Update- rented through Labor Day 2020.**. Gourmet Chef's kitchen opens into great room with cathedral ceilings, perfect for entertaining. The outdoor seating on the deck overlooks the pool and magical gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
New Suffolk
1470 Jackson Street
1470 Jackson Street, New Suffolk, NY
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
Available Sept 1, 2020 to Sept 30, 2020. 100 Ft. Of Sugar Sand Beach Awaits You This Summer In The Historic Hamlet Of New Suffolk! This 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home On An Acre Also Features An Outdoor Shower And A Double-Sided Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Peconic
6145 Indian Neck Ln
6145 Indian Neck Ln, Peconic, NY
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
This sweet waterfront home is tucked away in quiet residential Peconic. Completely renovated in the fall of 2019, the two-bedroom cottage offers beautiful views of Richmond Creek.
Results within 5 miles of Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
Southold
870 Bay Home Road
870 Bay Home Road, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Southold Waterfront Home with large private sugar sand beach on the open bay. Open plan first floor living / dining room, screened in porch, rear garden covered deck.
1 Unit Available
Southold
400 Windjammer Drive
400 Windjammer Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful bayside retreat in Harbor Lights. Open concept with expansive views out to the creek and bay through almost every window. Completely updated, comfortable, spacious, super clean and meticulously landscaped.
1 Unit Available
North Sea
9 Peconic Crescent
9 Peconic Avenue, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$38,000
1500 sqft
This Home Is On Private Street With Private Access Across The Street To Great Peconic Bay Beach. 1.5 Hours From City, House Comes With Kayak, Paddle Board, All Beach Gear. Wi-fi, New Appliances, A/C, Wrap Around Deck Perfect For Grilling.
1 Unit Available
Southold
355 Terry Lane
355 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
4000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask
Sugar sand beach and spectacular water views from this modern Southold Bay stunner. Design and decor is "House Beautiful" on all 3 levels. Exterior living includes 2 waterside patios, deck and master bedroom balcony.
1 Unit Available
Laurel
155 Delmar Drive
155 Delmar Drive, Laurel, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1300 sqft
Charming Laurel Country Estates, Comfortable Three Bedroom Ranch. Private Bay Beach for neighborhood residents. Rear yard with deck off the kitchen for outdoor entertaining. Convenient to Mattituck Shopping Center, Cinema, Wineries, and Boating.
1 Unit Available
Southold
845 Budds Pond Road
845 Budd Pond Road, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
Rented thru Labor Day. Turn Key Bayfront Beauty! Located On A Quiet Cul-De-Sac In Willow Point Estates And Close To Bay Beaches And Southold Village, This Elegant North Fork Contemporary Is The Perfect Year Round Escape.
1 Unit Available
Southold
1325 Old Shipyard Lane
1325 Old Shipyard Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
1792 sqft
Founders Landing Southold Neighborhood Contemporary Home with vaulted livingroom ceiling. All new expansive rear deck. Designed for one level living with first floor bedroom suite, and laundry. Additional 2 bedrooms, and full bath upstairs.
1 Unit Available
Southold
700 Gin Lane
700 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented through Labor Day - OFF SEASON RENTAL The Perfect Place To Enjoy a North Fork Vacation! Beautiful New Home In Bay Front Community. Open Living Room With Fireplace And Flat Screen Tv.
1 Unit Available
Southold
430 Terry Lane
430 Terry Lane, Southold, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
800 sqft
Picture Perfect 2-bed, 1-Ba Cottage in Founders Landing. 2 Pristine Beaches Nearby. Chic & Simple Beach House, Completely Renovated. Private Backyard. A Great Place From Which to Explore All the North Fork has to Offer.
1 Unit Available
North Sea
300 Noyack Rd
300 Noyac Road, North Sea, NY
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Enjoy Summer 2020 right now in this cute and cozy 4 Bed, 2 Bath Cape right across the street from North Sea Harbor and within close proximity to Towd's Beach! Rental is available June 22nd-September 25th for $45,000.
1 Unit Available
Southold
485 Hickory Avenue
485 Hickory Avenue, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
2350 sqft
Rented through Labor Day. Turnkey water view home with pool. Beautifully appointed 4 bedroom, 3 bath, walking distance to Goose Creek. Gourmet Kitchen, Open Living Space, First Floor Master Suite. Outdoor space ideal for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
Southold
200 Gin Lane
200 Gin Lane, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$40,000
Rented June, July & Aug-LD. Beautifully Appointed Beach House. Bay Haven Homeowners Association Private Beach At End Of Street.
1 Unit Available
Southold
130 Grove Drive
130 Grove Drive, Southold, NY
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
RENTAL PERMIT PENDING. There's nothing like summer at Reydon Shores! The Beach, The Bay, The Boating! Highly sought after waterfront community with private 1000 feet of beach on Southold Bay.
1 Unit Available
Southold
1205 Lake Drive
1205 Lake Drive, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
4000 sqft
Rented June, July and August through Labor Day. Fabulous Lakefront Home With All The Amenities For A Wonderful Summer Vacation! Great Views Of Li Sound And Lake.
1 Unit Available
Southold
405 Cedar Point Dr.W
405 Cedar Point Drive West, Southold, NY
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2400 sqft
Rented thru Labor Day. Impeccable home with numerous upgrades. Tastefully decorated. 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths with watervviews. New in-ground pool, Hot Tub. Private community bay beach. Ready For Summer Fun? Come To The North Fork... Everybody's Doing It!!
1 Unit Available
Mattituck
3650 Ole Jule Lane
3650 Ole Jule Lane, Mattituck, NY
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rented the months of July & August. 130Ft. Bulkhead waterfront home on James Creek. Mlt 2.5Ft. Deeded dock accommodates 2 boats. Walk to sandy bay beach.
Results within 10 miles of Cutchogue
1 Unit Available
Sag Harbor
81 SUFFOLK STREET
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor, NY
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
1340 sqft
81 Suffolk Street, Sag Harbor Available July, August + Labor Day â Location, Charm, Bright and Airy â Built in 1890, this charming historic house in Sag Harbor Village features 3-Bedrooms plus a Home Office/Den/small bedroom,Â as well as 1.
1 Unit Available
Greenport
525 Madison Avenue
525 Madison Avenue, Greenport, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ask
Perfect location to explore the North Fork. Completely updated 2 bed/2 bath sunny farmhouse. Stylish kitchen with sliders to private backyard. Short stroll to village, beach, and transportation.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
27 Kyle Road
27 Kyle Road, Hampton Bays, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Charming Cottage by the Sea is Minutes from Town & Ponquoque Bridge which leads to Bay, Ocean & Charter Boats. Suitable for 6 Guests.
1 Unit Available
Hampton Bays
8 Old North Hwy
8 Old North Hwy, Hampton Bays, NY
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
What a Spot! Overlooking the Fabulous Peconic with Views Galore...a Renovated Honeymoon Cottage in Great Condition...Open Lay out..Great Deck and Easy Beasy...Enjoy the Fall Foliage ..Gas Heat Central Air.....
1 Unit Available
Greenport
115 3rd St
115 3rd Street, Greenport, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2800 sqft
Top location--Available 8/15/2020--steps from the ferry and LIRR--Totally redone FULLY FURNISHED 4 BR, 4 Bath Victorian, each with it's own Bath, EIK, Formal DR with fireplace and granny porch.
