31 Apartments for rent in Coram, NY with balcony
Coram was originally called Wicoram, a Native American word which means “a passage between hills.”
Coram, NY, is a hamlet in the Town of Brookhaven in Suffolk County, Long Island, New York. The population is approximately 40,000, and it is located 60 miles from New York City. The cost of living in Coram is high, but the jobless rate is low. The median household income and median house values are well above average for New York State. There are three hospitals and seven universities within 20 miles of the hamlet. Coram is also home to The Davis House, built in 1750 and listed with the National Register of Historic Places. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coram renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.