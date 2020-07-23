Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Copiague, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Copiague renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
Amityville
42 Greene Ave
42 Greene Avenue, Amityville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Look no further your dreams have come true with this diamond condition 1st floor 3 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Amityville Village.
Results within 5 miles of Copiague
4 Units Available
East Massapequa
Southpoint
25 Weaver Dr, East Massapequa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,884
1216 sqft
Close to Highway 27A and Merrick Road. Extensive community includes a pool, a sauna, a courtyard, a community garden, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse with coffee bar. Stainless steel appliances and fireplace included.

1 Unit Available
Massapequa
163 New Hampshire Ave
163 New Hampshire Avenue, Massapequa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
750 sqft
House is a legal 2 family, 2 floor apartment, partial use of yard, close to all, hard wood floors, close to all.street parking, tenants split heating bill 50/50 House has stainless steel appliances, newly renovated.

1 Unit Available
West Babylon
121 Farber Drive
121 Farber Drive, West Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Gated Community Beautiful 1st floor 2 bedroom co-op, completely redone new kitchen with Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher stove refrigerator granite counters and new bathroom.

1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
155 Main Street
155 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
Studio
$1,315
400 sqft
Updated, Bright Open Floor Studio on 2nd floor in the heart of Downtown Farmingdale. CAC, Hardwood Floors, New Windows. Close To All.

1 Unit Available
North Babylon
766 Deer Park Ave
766 Deer Park Avenue, North Babylon, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1500 sqft
Live In Luxury At The New Parkway Village Estates Apartments! This Second Floor 1500 Sq Ft Unit Features 2 Bedrooms With Ceiling Fans, 2 Full Baths With Wood Floors, Living Room, Dining Room, Washer/Dryer, and Open Loft With Storage.

1 Unit Available
East Farmingdale
35 Baldwin St
35 Baldwin Street, Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2nd Floor Fully Updated 3 BDR 1 Bth Rental in Farmingdale Wood Floors thru-out! Use of half of the Backyard Included

1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
329 Ocean Avenue
329 Ocean Avenue, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
This beautiful cape sits in the middle of the block and is immaculate inside. New white kitchen with granite, updated full bath, polished hardwood floors and new carpeting makes it feel like your moving into a new home.

1 Unit Available
Massapequa Park
208 Broadway
208 Broadway, Massapequa Park, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Welcome home to this absolutely pristine ranch nestled in the heart of the park!! Featuring gorgeous rich wood floors and an open concept layout. Floor to ceiling fireplace with soaring vaulted ceilings.

1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
36 Garfield Ave
36 Garfield Avenue, South Farmingdale, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Spacious, immaculate 3BR, 1 full bath featuring EIK with cabinets galore and plenty of counter space. Beautifully finished hardwood floors throughout. Master BR with large walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
416 Secatogue Avenue
416 Secatogue Avenue, Farmingdale, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
This Large 2 Bedroom Apartment is Conveniently Located to Farmingdale Village, Train. Hardwood Floors Throughout. Updated Eat-in-kitchen. Washer/Dryer in Unit.

1 Unit Available
South Farmingdale
253 Main Street
253 Main Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
Beautiful, recently renovated, state of the art 2nd floor rear apartment with EIK w/quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, LR, Full Bath w/new ceramic tile, Master Bedroom with large closets, Laundry Room w/stackable washer & dryer,

1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
745 Conklin St
745 Conklin Street, Farmingdale, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Location, Location! Welcome home to this beautiful, unique, one of a kind Condo in the highly sought after location in Farmingdale. Designed and renovated by a top professional Architect Designer.
Results within 10 miles of Copiague

1 Unit Available
Levittown
4 Mason Court
4 Mason Court, Levittown, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,990
House Is Located In A Beautiful Cul-De-Sac. Fenced Backyard. Recently Upgraded, 4 Ductless Ac, Wood Floor On The Upper Level. Tiles On The Lower Level. Beautiful Eat-In Kitchen With Vent Out Wall-Mounted Range Hood.

1 Unit Available
Syosset
66 Terrehans Lane
66 Terrehans Lane, Syosset, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1761 sqft
Available Immediately. Freshly painted, bright and spacious Split style house. Diamond condition, Lot of updates, new refrigerator, new oven and more....This property features high ceiling, hardwood floor and a nice deck.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 N Fordham Road
70 North Fordham Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Beautiful 4 Br, 2 Bath, Whole House, Lg Eat In Kitchen/Dr, Den W/Skylight, Gas Heat/Cooking, Cac, Hardwood Floors, Jacuzzi, Shower W/ Massagers, Gas Line For BBQ, Private Backyard W/In Ground Pool, In Ground Sprinkler 4Zone, Convenient To All

1 Unit Available
Bethpage
644 Broadway
644 Broadway, Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Legal Two Family Home Offers Large and Lovely Ground Floor 3 BR Unit Featuring Gleaming Hardwood Floors- New EIK with New Appliances -New Bath -Landlord Pays Oil Heat- Tenant to Pay Electric and Gas Stove (approx $20-$25 per month) ACs Permitted-

1 Unit Available
South Huntington
22 Deepdale Drive
22 Deepdale Drive, South Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Immaculate duplex apartment in legal two family house, featuring modern updates throughout. Features two large sunny bedrooms with brand new ductless air conditioning splits in each bedroom. Modern updated bathroom shower, tub, and vanity.

1 Unit Available
Merrick
65 Merrick Avenue
65 Merrick Avenue North, Merrick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
Location! Location! Location! 2nd Floor Apartment In Mixed-Use Building. This Mint 1-Bedroom Apartment Features Eat-In-Kitchen, Lr/Dr, Full Bath And Hardwood Floors. Stove Is Electric. Near To Shopping, Lirr And Entertainment. 1 Parking Spot.

1 Unit Available
Old Bethpage
3 Motor
3 Motor Lane, Old Bethpage, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
This Beautiful Whole House Has 3 Bedrooms And 2 Full New Updated Bathrooms. Possible 4th Bedrooms. Spacious Living Room Space. Total Updated Kitchen With Brand New Stainless Steel Appliances And Granite Counters. Formal Dining Room.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
334 Acre Lane
334 Acre Lane, Hicksville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Immaculate Cape, Large Rooms And Closets.. . The Patio is landscaped with beautiful trees and small waterfall making it extremely serene and enticing leading to a large manicured backyard.

1 Unit Available
Hicksville
206 Spindle Road
206 Spindle Road, Hicksville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
Updated and impeccably maintained 5 bedroom Levitt home with 2 bedrooms on main level & 3 bedrooms on 2nd level. New eat in kitchen with ceramic tile floors, 2 updated bathrooms. Hardwood floors, freshly painted, newer carpets.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
572 Oakdale Road
572 Oakdale Road, East Meadow, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
2nd floor apartment, all new, freshly painted, hardwood floors, large king bedroom, brand new 2020 kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
East Meadow
680 Evelyn Avenue
680 Evelyn Avenue, East Meadow, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1st floor apartment with hardwood floors, large bedroom with large closet, full bath with tub
City Guide for Copiague, NY

Did you know that Copiague is on the same latitude as Thessaloniki, Greece? Get your gyros ready!

A hamlet (forget Shakespeare, this refers to a community within an unincorporated town) located within the Town of Babylon, Copiague shares the same latitude with Thessaloniki, Greece and is situated 35 miles east of Manhattan. And though it doesn't get tons of national attention, 22,000 residents (give or take a few) seem to think it's an outstanding place to live. If you're on the side of those 22,000 locals, good for you. Let's take a good look at some rental condos or apartments in this community. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Copiague, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Copiague renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

