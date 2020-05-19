All apartments in Columbia County
Find more places like 206 Thomas Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia County, NY
/
206 Thomas Road
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:01 PM

206 Thomas Road

206 Thomas Road · (917) 975-9926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

206 Thomas Road, Columbia County, NY 12037

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

7 Bedrooms

Unit 7 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

7 Bed · 5 Bath · 5600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
pool
tennis court
Furnished Seasonal Rental: July and August, possibly longer. $25k / mo.One month security deposit. Pets allowed. All utilities included. No pool, but wonderful swim pond!! Tenant pays buyer agent / broker fee. Few minutes from beautiful Chatham Village for all local amenities.Contact listing agent for information.7 Bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room and privacy for all!Luxurious Timberpeg style home embraces breathtaking, panoramic views from the height of Columbia County. Watch birds soar beneath you from the expansive deck surrounding this stunning post and beam estate. Through the iron gates a paved drive leads to a private oasis. Designed for an appreciation of nature for those that love the outdoor life, the 26 acres offers trails, stocked pond, and pastures. Pictures do not do this property justice. Turnkey estate w backup generator. Separate studio / game room. Close to local hiking, riding, cycling, swimming, tennis, Bershires, Catskills - the Dream country home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 8 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Thomas Road have any available units?
206 Thomas Road has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 206 Thomas Road have?
Some of 206 Thomas Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Thomas Road currently offering any rent specials?
206 Thomas Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Thomas Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Thomas Road is pet friendly.
Does 206 Thomas Road offer parking?
No, 206 Thomas Road does not offer parking.
Does 206 Thomas Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Thomas Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Thomas Road have a pool?
Yes, 206 Thomas Road has a pool.
Does 206 Thomas Road have accessible units?
No, 206 Thomas Road does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Thomas Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 Thomas Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Thomas Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 Thomas Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 206 Thomas Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTAlbany, NYWaterbury, CTSaratoga Springs, NYWethersfield, CTCohoes, NYWestfield, MAShelton, CTNew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CT
Schenectady, NYTrumbull, CTPoughkeepsie, NYNaugatuck, CTNorthampton, MAWindsor Locks, CTHudson, NYCatskill, NYKingston, NYRhinebeck, NYEast Greenbush, NYRensselaer, NY
Voorheesville, NYWestmere, NYTorrington, CTTroy, NYWatervliet, NYGreen Island, NYFairview, NYRotterdam, NYNew Paltz, NYNiskayuna, NYBennington, VTCollinsville, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Trinity CollegeMarist College
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity