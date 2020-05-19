206 Thomas Road

Amenities

Furnished Seasonal Rental: July and August, possibly longer. $25k / mo.One month security deposit. Pets allowed. All utilities included. No pool, but wonderful swim pond!! Tenant pays buyer agent / broker fee. Few minutes from beautiful Chatham Village for all local amenities.Contact listing agent for information.7 Bedrooms, 5 baths. Plenty of room and privacy for all!Luxurious Timberpeg style home embraces breathtaking, panoramic views from the height of Columbia County. Watch birds soar beneath you from the expansive deck surrounding this stunning post and beam estate. Through the iron gates a paved drive leads to a private oasis. Designed for an appreciation of nature for those that love the outdoor life, the 26 acres offers trails, stocked pond, and pastures. Pictures do not do this property justice. Turnkey estate w backup generator. Separate studio / game room. Close to local hiking, riding, cycling, swimming, tennis, Bershires, Catskills - the Dream country home!