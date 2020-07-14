1301 County Route 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Victorian in the heart Ancram hamlet, available furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful home with historic character and period details intact. Circa 1890, original moldings, doors & parquet floors, all articulately renovated piece by piece by a wonderful man that also restored the Olana Castle in Hudson. Fondly known as the shoemaker's house, the cobbler shop can be used as an artist studio or guest quarters. First floor great room, dining room, kitchen w/hand painted tile &wonderful built in large glass wall Cabinet covering much of the wall. First floor bathroom/laundry room combo. Second floor you find four bedrooms and 1/2 bathroom with bidet. Summer kitchen outside that has been electrified and an old outhouse still intact. White Spyrea Hedge in front yard is as old as the house along with other mature plantings and a beautiful barn in excellent condition for an artist studio or parking/storage.