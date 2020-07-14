All apartments in Columbia County
Columbia County, NY
1301 County Route 7
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:25 PM

1301 County Route 7

1301 County Road 7 · (518) 697-9865
Location

1301 County Road 7, Columbia County, NY 12502

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2184 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Victorian in the heart Ancram hamlet, available furnished or unfurnished. Beautiful home with historic character and period details intact. Circa 1890, original moldings, doors & parquet floors, all articulately renovated piece by piece by a wonderful man that also restored the Olana Castle in Hudson. Fondly known as the shoemaker's house, the cobbler shop can be used as an artist studio or guest quarters. First floor great room, dining room, kitchen w/hand painted tile &wonderful built in large glass wall Cabinet covering much of the wall. First floor bathroom/laundry room combo. Second floor you find four bedrooms and 1/2 bathroom with bidet. Summer kitchen outside that has been electrified and an old outhouse still intact. White Spyrea Hedge in front yard is as old as the house along with other mature plantings and a beautiful barn in excellent condition for an artist studio or parking/storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 County Route 7 have any available units?
1301 County Route 7 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1301 County Route 7 have?
Some of 1301 County Route 7's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 County Route 7 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 County Route 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 County Route 7 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 County Route 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia County.
Does 1301 County Route 7 offer parking?
Yes, 1301 County Route 7 offers parking.
Does 1301 County Route 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 County Route 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 County Route 7 have a pool?
No, 1301 County Route 7 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 County Route 7 have accessible units?
No, 1301 County Route 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 County Route 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 County Route 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1301 County Route 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1301 County Route 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
