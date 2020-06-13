Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:39 PM

50 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cohoes, NY

Finding an apartment in Cohoes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
6 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,385
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
11 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
SoHo
19 Units Available
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,345
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,510
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,459
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,309
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1364 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
Lofts at Harmony Mills Fallsview
100 North Mohawk Street, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1331 sqft
Bright, open layout with custom overhead beams, historic features, and hardwood floors. Residence is newly renovated and includes granite countertops, modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a built in washer/dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
45 VLIET ST
45 Vliet Street, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$900
Spacious & clean 850 SF 2-Bedroom second floor apartment features exceptionally large eat-in kitchen and even larger living room. Fresh carpet in BR’s and LR. Vinyl in kitchen, bath & den. Laundry hookups in unit.
Results within 5 miles of Cohoes
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1282 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
4 Units Available
Highland Creek
2 Newbury Drive, Rensselaer County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Spectrum Cable TV (125+ channels) Included.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
8 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
2 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
2 Winter Creek Blvd, Albany County, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1012 sqft
Located in heart of Latham just off Rte. 9, Liberty Pointe is a 10 unit (direct access) and a 47 unit (shared entry) luxury apartment building sitting within the Village at New Loudon.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Ashfield Senior (55+) Apartments
2 Jeanne Jugan Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$768
2 Bedrooms
$925
Ashfield Senior Apartments is located in Latham New York, a part of the Albany Region of CRM. Ashfield was formally Our Lady of Hope, a nursing home which was a 200 bed facility.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Central
1 Unit Available
116 Washington St
116 Washington Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 1 bedroom in historic Washington park, troy NY - Property Id: 145484 Live is the most desirable area of all of Troy NY. Steps to Washington park and Russell Sage college. Comes with private access to Washington Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Frear Park
1 Unit Available
2 WOODROW CT
2 Woodrow Court, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Great location! Accessibility to everything Hoosick St has to offer. Completely renovated! New windows, hardwood and tiled floors. Separate washer and dryer included and off street parking. Pets allowed- cats and small dogs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
79 14th Street - Unit 2
79 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street - Unit 1
83 14th St, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 3-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
83 14th Street
83 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
2302 12th Street - Unit 1
2302 12th Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1350 sqft
Available 6/1. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. Large newly renovated 3 bedroom apartment for rent. Located in the highly desired quiet neighborhood in Troy, close to RPI. Private large backyard. - NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
The Hill
1 Unit Available
88 14th Street
88 14th Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$395
1500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 6/1. Perfect for Student. Smart TV(55" Smart 4K UHD TV), and internet are included. Fully furnished with washer/dryer. Call (518) 880-9688 for more information. 4-bedroom apartment for rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Downtown Troy
1 Unit Available
467 FULTON ST
467 Fulton Street, Troy, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$800
Enjoy this cute, spacious light filled 3rd floor apartment in the heart of downtown historic Troy. Close to shops, bus stops, restaurants, colleges, churches and the popular Troy Farmer's Market and Hudson River.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
South Central
1 Unit Available
246 3rd Street - 2nd Floor
246 3rd Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Recently renovated, stylish, urban loft-like apartment, blocks away from historic downtown Troy.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
South Central
1 Unit Available
40 River St
40 River Street, Troy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,100
450 sqft
Located blocks away from the coveted Washington Park, this newly renovated two story building offers all you need to thrive in Troy - walking distance from downtown, Russell Sage, and tons of cool restaurants and shops.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cohoes, NY

Finding an apartment in Cohoes that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

