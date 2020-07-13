Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup cable included carpet granite counters range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court bocce court clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking pool putting green 24hr maintenance internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill business center game room playground smoke-free community

The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property. Located in Cohoes, New York our property surrounded by The Hudson River and The Van Schaick Country Club, public tennis and basketball courts, and across the street from the newly expanded Van Schaick Park. Just minutes away from major highways and cities, Hudson Square Apartments is the best of both worlds - luxury and locale. Enjoy high-end amenities in our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments as well as spacious common areas and office spaces, an outdoor pool, clubhouse, bocce court, putting green and more. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.