All apartments in Cohoes
Find more places like Hudson Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cohoes, NY
/
Hudson Square
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:44 PM

Hudson Square

1000 Hudson Square · (518) 240-9760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cohoes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY 12047
SoHo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1308 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1014 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

Unit 1402 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 714 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 2113 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

Unit 1006 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1029 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hudson Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
carpet
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
24hr maintenance
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
game room
playground
smoke-free community
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property. Located in Cohoes, New York our property surrounded by The Hudson River and The Van Schaick Country Club, public tennis and basketball courts, and across the street from the newly expanded Van Schaick Park. Just minutes away from major highways and cities, Hudson Square Apartments is the best of both worlds - luxury and locale. Enjoy high-end amenities in our 1 bedroom and 2 bedroom apartments as well as spacious common areas and office spaces, an outdoor pool, clubhouse, bocce court, putting green and more. We are still here to help! We are making every effort to be compliant with social distancing recommendations but we can still assist with your needs. For those interested in renting, please call us! We can still discuss availability and email you visual tours of our property to give you a full picture of what we can offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 redecorating fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $600
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: Size and breed restrictions apply. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Garage, assigned parking, open lot. Other, assigned. We have covered, reserved and community parking. We offer one parking space per apartment. Please call for parking information.
Storage Details: Storage unit $100 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hudson Square have any available units?
Hudson Square has 22 units available starting at $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Hudson Square have?
Some of Hudson Square's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hudson Square currently offering any rent specials?
Hudson Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hudson Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Hudson Square is pet friendly.
Does Hudson Square offer parking?
Yes, Hudson Square offers parking.
Does Hudson Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hudson Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hudson Square have a pool?
Yes, Hudson Square has a pool.
Does Hudson Square have accessible units?
Yes, Hudson Square has accessible units.
Does Hudson Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hudson Square has units with dishwashers.
Does Hudson Square have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Hudson Square has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Hudson Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waters View
100 Waters View Cir
Cohoes, NY 12047
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St
Cohoes, NY 12047
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way
Cohoes, NY 12047
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place
Cohoes, NY 12047
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr
Cohoes, NY 12065

Similar Pages

Cohoes 1 BedroomsCohoes 2 Bedrooms
Cohoes Apartments with GymCohoes Apartments with Parking
Cohoes Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NYBallston Spa, NYRensselaer, NY
Westmere, NYVoorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NY
Saugerties, NYCatskill, NYBennington, VTHudson, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity