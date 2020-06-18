All apartments in Central Islip
3 Hunter Drive.
Last updated April 21 2020 at 9:47 AM

3 Hunter Drive

3 Hunter Dr · (631) 881-5160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Central Islip
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3 Hunter Dr, Central Islip, NY 11722
Central Islip

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bdrm W/ Ba & Wic, Tons Of Closets & Washer/Dryer In Unit! Pond view from back patio and no balcony deck above. Huge basement for storage. Simply Safe Alarm System Available Unit Is Like New! Walk to clubhouse, assigned parking spot, 1 mile to LIRR. No Pets Or Smoking. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Thomas Malanga at 631-533-9327 or thomasmalanga@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3 Hunter Drive have any available units?
3 Hunter Drive has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Hunter Drive have?
Some of 3 Hunter Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3 Hunter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3 Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Central Islip.
Does 3 Hunter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3 Hunter Drive does offer parking.
Does 3 Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Hunter Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Hunter Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3 Hunter Drive has a pool.
Does 3 Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 3 Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Hunter Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Hunter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Hunter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

