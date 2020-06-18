3 Hunter Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system clubhouse parking pool

Diamond Ground Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Unit W/ Full Basement in Gated Community. Open Floor Plan W/New Carpets Throughout, Beautiful Kitchen W/ Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. Large Master Bdrm W/ Ba & Wic, Tons Of Closets & Washer/Dryer In Unit! Pond view from back patio and no balcony deck above. Huge basement for storage. Simply Safe Alarm System Available Unit Is Like New! Walk to clubhouse, assigned parking spot, 1 mile to LIRR. No Pets Or Smoking. Listing brokered by Realty Connect USA L I Inc, contact Thomas Malanga at 631-533-9327 or thomasmalanga@gmail.com